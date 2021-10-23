Thailand reopens to tourism on November 1: what you need to know

Everything you need to know about Thailand reopening to tourism on November 1, for vaccinated and non-vaccinated travelers.



If you are vaccinated and your country is one of the authorized countries (see list below), you can travel anywhere in Thailand after the 1st Covid-19 test performed after you arrive in the country (see below: Test & GO – travel all over Thailand after the Covid-19 test).

If you are vaccinated, but your country is not on the list of authorized countries, you will be able to travel to any of the 17 destinations in blue zones and should stay there for 7 days before you can travel to the rest of the country (see below: From the “sandbox” to the blue areas).

If you are not vaccinated and are arriving by air, you will need to perform a 10-day quarantine, if arriving by land, a 14-day quarantine (see below: Entering Thailand under an alternative quarantine system) .

Thailand is ready to welcome fully vaccinated foreign visitors, including returning Thais and foreign residents, from countries approved to enter the Kingdom by air without quarantine requirements from November 1, 2021.

Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha signed the entry guidelines for the reopening without quarantine, published in the Royal Gazette on October 21, 2021, along with two other announcements on the relaxation of Covid-19 controls in 17 Thai destinations.

These measures are subject to change, depending on the Covid-19 situation.

Test & GO – travel all over Thailand after the Covid-19 test

The conditions for entering Thailand without quarantine from November 1, 2021:

1. Travel by air from approved countries.

Currently, Thailand has approved entry without quarantine for nationals of the following countries: Australia, Austria, Bahrain, Belgium, Bhutan, Brunei Darussalam, Bulgaria, Cambodia, Canada, Chile, China, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Latvia, Lithuania, Malaysia, Malta, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Slovenia, Korea South, Spain, Sweden, Swiss, UAE, United Kingdom, United States and Hong Kong.

Must have stayed in approved countries for 21 days or more.

For Thais and returning foreign residents, it is not necessary to have stayed in an approved country for 21 days or more, provided they are traveling from Thailand to the approved country (ies) and to come back in the last 21 days.

These non-quarantine measures apply to arrivals by charter flights at Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueang, Chiang Mai, Phuket, Samui, U-Tapao and Buri Ram airports.

2. An entry certificate (COE)

Currently, the COE can be requested online at coethailand.mfa.go.th.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has started the process of replacing the entry certificate with the new Thailand Pass (Pass for Thailand) which will be accepted from November 2.

The Thailand Pass will be less complicated and faster to obtain than the CoE.

The ministry announced that Thailand Pass requests can be made through this site: tp.consular.go.th after November 2.

3. A medical certificate with an RT-PCR laboratory result

The test must indicate that the Covid-19 is not detected, delivered at the latest 72 hours before the trip.

A medical certificate of recovery is also required for people whose laboratory result indicates that Covid-19 has been detected, in order to show that they have recovered from Covid-19 no later than 3 months later.

4. An insurance policy with coverage of not less than $ 50,000.

The insurance policy must cover the cost of treatment and other medical expenses related to the Covid-19 infection, including hospitalization for the duration of the stay in Thailand.

* Except for Thai citizens who are entitled to the national health insurance system.

5. Confirmation of payment for a minimum stay of one night upon arrival at the approved quarantine facilities.

The approved quarantines are: Alternative quarantine – QA, Organizational quarantine – QO, or Alternative hospital quarantine – QHA), or in a SHA Plus certified hotel.

Prepayment should cover both overnight accommodation, the required Covid-19 RT-PCR test, and an antigen test kit (ATK).

6. A vaccination certificate (for fully vaccinated people)

For fully vaccinated individuals, proof includes a certificate of vaccination with a vaccine approved by the Thai Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) (see here) or the World Health Organization (WHO) (see here) at least 14 days before the date of travel.

And a vaccination certificate with at least one dose of the approved vaccine at least 14 days before their travel date.

Travelers under the age of 12, traveling with their parents or guardians, are exempt from this vaccination obligation, but must present a medical certificate with an RT-PCR laboratory result indicating that Covid-19 is not detected, issued no later than 72 hours before travel.

7. Pass the entrance check

Medical examination and immigration procedures upon arrival at Thailand International Airport, and present all required documents to authorities.

8. Transport from the airport

Then go directly by approved transfer from the airport to the planned Covid-19 testing center, or to the accommodation booked, and undergo the required Covid-19 RT-PCR test on day 0-1





Travelers must download and install the specified alert application (MorChana), and must wait in the accommodation only for the test result, which should be available within the day.

Mor Chana on Google play

Mor Chana on Apple Store

9. After a negative Covid-19 test

The traveler with a negative test can then travel anywhere in Thailand.

Each traveler will receive an ATK test that they have prepaid when booking their accommodation.

Any traveler showing symptoms of Covid-19 should get tested immediately, using the test kit provided.

If they do not feel any symptoms, the traveler should use the collection kit provided for the self-diagnosis of Covid-19 on days 6 and 7, show the result to the staff of the hotel or place of accommodation and record the result (detected and not detected) in the MorChana application.

Hotel or accommodation staff should recommend that travelers self-check for at least 7 days.

If a traveler exhibits symptoms of Covid-19, hotel / QA staff should immediately notify the Communicable Disease Control Officer in their respective region.

10. To get from Thailand to other countries

Travelers are advised to follow the guidelines and measures announced by the country of their destination.

From “sandbox” to blue areas

Thailand continues to welcome fully vaccinated visitors from countries not on the list, under relaxed requirements.

Travelers can choose from 17 “blue zone” destinations, compared to 4 “Sandbox” destinations currently, for their first mandatory 7-night stay in the destination before being able to travel to other parts of Thailand.

The 17 destinations in blue zones

Bangkok Krabi Chon Buri (Banglamung, Pattaya, Si Racha, Ko Si Chang, and Sattahip – Na Jomtien and Bang Sarey) Chiang Mai (Chiang Mai City, Doi Tao, Mae Rim, and Mae Taeng,) Trat (Ko Chang) Buri Ram (town) Prachuap Khiri Khan (Hua Hin and Nong Kae) Phang-Nga Phetchaburi (Cha-Am) Phuket Ranong (Ko Phayam) Rayong (Ko Samet) Loei (Chiang Khan) Samut Prakan (Suvarnabhumi airport) Surat Thani (Koh Samui, Koh Phangan and Koh Tao) Nong Khai (city, Sangkhom, Si Chiang Mai, and Tha Bo) Udon Thani (city, Ban Dung, Kumphawapi, Na Yung, Nong Han and Prachaksinlapakhom).

The two required Covid-19 tests have been revised: the RT-PCR method is used for the first test on arrival in Thailand, and the ATK method in designated test centers for the second test, which takes place around the 6th and the 7th day.

The health insurance coverage required in the event of infection with Covid-19 is reduced to US $ 50,000 (from US $ 100,000).

Entry into Thailand under an alternative quarantine (QA) system

The quarantine period will remain 7 days for travelers who have been fully vaccinated with the approved vaccine (outside of the blue zones), 10 days for arrivals by air who are not or are partially vaccinated, and 14 days for arrivals by land which are not vaccinated or which are partially vaccinated.

However, they will be able to enjoy more activities within the hotel.

The two required Covid-19 tests have been revised and now use the RT-PCR method for the first test on arrival in Thailand, and the ATK method at designated test centers for the second test which takes place around the 8th and day 9.

The health insurance coverage required in the event of infection with Covid-19 is reduced to US $ 50,000 (from US $ 100,000).

See as well :

End of curfew in 17 tourist provinces of Thailand

No clear date for reopening entertainment venues in Thailand

Source: TAT News