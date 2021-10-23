the agricultural world embarrassed by the soaring price of fertilizers

Fertilizer prices are skyrocketing and farmers are unsure whether they will be able to fertilize their fields in a few months. There are many alternatives, especially in organic farming, but they are not considered satisfactory.

The prices of nitrogenous fertilizers are soaring at the same time as the gas used to manufacture them, causing concern among farmers who are wondering if they will be able to afford to fertilize their fields in a few months.

Thomas Brébion’s tank, a cereal producer west of Paris, is empty. Usually, he takes the lead, buying several months in advance the nitrogen solution that he sprays in his fields to feed his crops.

“I said to myself ‘it’s expensive, I’m going to wait a bit”. I made a mistake. I don’t know how I’m going to organize myself. I paid for my seeds, sowed, did my job “but for the remainder, “one does not control anything”.

Last year, the liquid fertilizer had cost him 165 euros per tonne, today, it is snapped up between 550 and 600 euros per tonne, or more than three times. “It’s crazy,” he sums up.

Nitrogen fertilizers are made from ammonia, obtained by combining nitrogen from the air and hydrogen from natural gas. Almost 80% of the cost of producing ammonia is linked to the use of gas. There are three types of these fertilizers: nitrogenous solution, in liquid form, ammonitrate and urea, in granular form.

How did we get here?

The causes are multiple but all have for origin a key element: the soaring price of natural gas which particularly affects Europe because of its dependence on Russian imports.

A trend also fueled by the fact that “China, which manufactures coal-based urea, is trying to produce greener, by turning to natural gas”, a dynamic itself encouraged by the rise in the price of coal, underlines Isaure Perrot, analyst at Agritel.

The surge in prices alarms the World Bank: “The rise in the prices of natural gas and coal has indeed reduced the production of fertilizers, of which the rise in prices has itself pushed up the costs of inputs for the main crops. food, “said Thursday John Baffes, economist in the Outlook department, quoted in a statement.

Anxious to reduce their production costs, several European fertilizer manufacturers are idling: the Norwegian group Yara has reduced its ammonia production by 40% and the German chemist BASF has announced a reduction in production at its factory in Antwerp (Belgium).

“Buy, even at a high price”

This reduced availability of fertilizers is cumulative with the rise in freight prices, “multiplied by three since the beginning of the year”, and with a weaker euro which makes European imports more expensive, continues Isaure Perrot.

In a joint press release, the major French grain producers estimate that the additional cost for national agriculture, the EU’s largest producer, “could reach 4 billion euros, without taking into account the increase in other charges, in particular the cost of gas. necessary for drying corn “.

The European Confederation of Corn Producers, for its part, has asked the Commission to suspend the customs tariffs on imports of nitrogen solution since 2019.

Market analysts still advise farmers to buy, even at a premium, to “cover their first applications of fertilizer in the spring.” They believe that the crisis may have an impact on crops for the next season, with more sunflowers and barley, which require less nitrogen than wheat and corn.

This crisis throws a harsh light on the dependence of traditional agriculture on mineral fertilizers, which have helped boost yields.

Alternatives exist, particularly in organic farming, with the spreading of organic nitrogen in the form of chicken droppings in particular, or the cultivation of alfalfa which fixes nitrogen in the soil.

But in the short term, for Unifa (French fertilizer producers), it is hardly possible to replace chemical solutions with organic fertilizers: “The nitrogen level is much lower in organic matter”, says its general delegate. Florence Nys. “In terms of volumes and efficiency, it is wind power versus nuclear power.”