the CEO dismissed at the end of an extraordinary AGM

PMU Director General Cyril Linette was “dismissed unanimously for misconduct” after an extraordinary general meeting on Thursday

The ordinary general assembly of the members of the GIE PMU meeting on Thursday evening “ended the functions of general manager of Cyril Linette as of this evening”, according to a press release from the PMU.

The board of directors will meet on Tuesday, October 26, 2021, in order to organize the interim of general management, it is added without further details.

“He was dismissed unanimously for fault,” said a person who attended the general meeting. “He defended himself with emotion and denounced a lack of support from the three presidents (of France Galop, Le Trot and PMU, editor’s note) for several months,” added this source who wished to remain anonymous.

The extraordinary general meeting was convened to deliberate on the “dismissal for fault” of the director general Cyril Linette accused of having “recently been guilty of acts which undermine the GIE”, an economic interest group.





“Conflicting social climate”

The GIE PMU has 57 members: the non-profit associations France Galop and Le Trot – parent companies of PMU -, as well as 55 regional racing companies.

Mr. Linette is accused of having taken “contradictory positions in the management of the Thémis project, publicly changing his mind without any prior consultation with the board of directors, while sending accusatory letters against them. directors and parent companies ”, as convened.

It would also have, says the text, “created conditions of distrust with regard to the members of the GIE and the parent companies” and “a conflicting social climate”.

Denouncing an “emergency eviction”, Mr. Linette affirmed in a video prior to the GA that he would defend himself “step by step against this attempted dismissal”.