the club takes stock of the absences before the clash against OM!

Tomorrow evening, PSG will travel to the lawn of the Vélodrome to challenge OM. Three players will not be present for this meeting, namely Leandro Paredes, Sergio Ramos and Sergio Rico. A medical point, which is therefore in line with the statements of Mauricio Pochettino, announcing the return of Neymar in the group.

The medical point

Leandro Paredes injured his right quadriceps during the last game with the national team. The return to competition is expected after the next international break.

Sergio Ramos continues the individualized training under the control of the medical staff and performance for a few more days with the aim of returning to collective training.

Sergio Rico contracted a sprained thumb on his left hand during today’s practice. His return to training is expected in a week.