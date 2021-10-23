the console is offered with this Samsung 4K LED TV

The flagship of this offer is of course the Samsung QLED Q80A televisions. This 4K panel can display a refresh rate of 120 Hz is also backlit by LEDs.

Where OLED TVs use light emitting diodes to produce light, QLED uses a layer of nanocrystals between the screen and the LEDs. Thanks to this, QLED screens display brighter colors and above all much more detail on the screen.

In terms of connectivity, you are entitled to four HDMI ports including one HDMI 2.1. There are also two USB 2.0 ports, a digital optical output and three TV antenna inputs. It is a very beautiful television, connected moreover in order to access all your favorite streaming services: Netflix, Prime Video, Disney +, MyCanal, Molotov, Salto….





As for the Nintendo Switch, is there still a need to present this small hybrid console? Let’s take a quick tour. This is a console whose dock is connected to HDMI on the TV in order to be able to play on this support.

But you can take it out of its holder at any time to enjoy it on the go and take it everywhere with you. Playing on Switch means enjoying Nintendo exclusives with Mario, The Legend of Zelda, Metroid, Donkey Kong, Kirby, Animal Crossing and many more!