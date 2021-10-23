the country in shock after the assassination of rapper Einar

In Sweden, it is still the shock after the assassination of a very famous 19-year-old rapper, Einar, shot several times on the night of Thursday 21 to Friday 22 October, in one of the beautiful neighborhoods of Stockholm. The case was reminded that this year the Swedish capital will experience a homicide record, against a backdrop of gang warfare.

With our correspondent in Stockholm, Frédéric Faux

He was 19 years old and his name was Einar. He was shot and killed in front of his home at close range. If the investigation is only just beginning, this case seems to be part of the context of the gang war which is currently bloodshing the Swedish capital, against a background of drug trafficking, but also rivalries between rappers.





Einar had already been the victim of several kidnapping attempts organized by rival artists. He himself was involved in a knife attack a few days ago in a restaurant in Stockholm.

References to weapons, violence and drugs

His music and lyrics, which often referred to weapons, violence and drugs, had quickly propelled him to the top of the bill. In 2019, he was the most performed Swedish artist on Spotify, and he received several awards.

Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Löfven regretted this disappearance, which he described as ” tragic “. This disappearance is tragic, but far from isolated. Since the start of the year, 40 people have already been killed during shootings all over the country, half of which in Stockholm.



