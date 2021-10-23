The Dell Inspiron 13 generously equipped with an 11th gen i7 costs € 200 less

It is essential to choose a portable PC that is easily transportable, powerful and with enough battery life to handle a day’s work without flinching. The Dell Inspiron 13-7306 meets all these criteria thanks to its muscular technical sheet and its mobility. And the good news is that at the moment it is on sale and goes to 1,099.99 euros instead of 1,299.99 euros.

If you are looking for a laptop that can transform into a tablet, but also delivers a lot of power, you can easily turn to Dell. In addition to its XPS range, Dell markets Inspiron laptops, available in several formats. Here the Dell Inspiron 13 offers performance guaranteed by an 11th generation Intel Core i7, which makes it an ideal machine for productivity, in addition to being a hybrid. It is currently cheaper thanks to a 15% reduction.

A high-end ultrabook designed for multiple use

The Dell Inspiron 13 fits in as a premium ultrabook, and it’s obvious when you look closely. It is an elegant and sober laptop with neat finishes. And the brand is committed to lightness, to make its laptop easily transportable, thanks to its weight of only 1.2 kg and 19 mm thick. To continue in lightness and mobility, the laptop has a 13-inch IPS panel that takes up little space, with extremely thin edges.

Its panel displays a fairly standard FHD resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels, providing good display density and is very pleasant on a daily basis, thanks to an anti-reflective treatment which improves visibility from all viewing angles. In short, this laptop has enough to offer a large workspace, even on a slab of this size. In addition, it has the particularity of being 2-in-1, that is to say that it can be used both in PC mode or in tablet mode thanks to its 360-degree swivel hinge. Indeed, with this model you will be able to benefit from the responsiveness of the touch screen in order to interact easily without having to associate a stylus.





A technical sheet that has something to say about it

This laptop has been designed for multiple use. It is suitable for the simplest tasks as well as for gaming or multimedia creation. This is possible thanks to the integration of Intel’s 11th generation processor. Indeed, under the hood, the Inspiron 13 is well equipped, there is an Intel Core i7-1165G7 clocked at 2.8 GHz. With such a configuration, the Inspiron ultrabook is responsive and behaves like a charm, to run all your applications smoothly without problem. And to top it off, it has the advantage of taking an Intel Iris Xe graphics card, which will allow you to enjoy Full HD gaming sessions in good conditions, on greedy 3D games – something to delight some gamers. . A sufficiently muscular configuration therefore, which is accompanied by 16 GB of DDR4 RAM and a 512 GB SSD. Not only will you have comfortable storage, but you will also be able to satisfy yourself with reduced loading times, and a good speed at the launch of your machine.

And of course, to take full advantage of the capabilities of this ultraportable, the manufacturer Dell has been rather generous in terms of the battery. With a 53 Wh battery, the Inspiron 13-7306 will easily last a day with 7.5 hours of battery life advertised. Finally, on the connectivity side, the laptop includes a Thunderbolt 4 USB-C port, a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type A port, an HDMI 2.0 port, an SD card reader and a jack. We can also count on Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth.

