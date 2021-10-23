The ex-hostesses of Alitalia undress to denounce the takeover of the company

AVIATION – Faced with the wave of layoffs imposed by their new employer, the former flight attendants of the airline Alitalia have laid bare, as you can see in the video at the top of the article. They took off their clothes in the middle of the street, Thursday, October 21 in Rome. The employees are protesting against the job losses and salary cuts caused by the takeover of Alitalia by the new airline ITA Airways.

They were about fifty to join the movement, in front of the town hall of Rome. Each took off her uniform in the silence of a cathedral, to express their discontent. The flight attendants then broke the calm to cry out “We are Alitalia” on several occasions.





“We have come to express our pain first and foremost. Solidarity goes to all our colleagues who called on ITA and who were forced to sign a humiliating and mortifying company contract, ”they told Italian media Corriere Roma.

The new airline ITA Airways took up the torch from Alitalia on Friday 15 October. The latter was bought for 90 million euros, after years of financial loss and unsuccessful rescue attempts. For its debut, ITA started with 52 jets and 2,800 employees. Alitalia had 110 planes and 10,000 employees. The Italian government plans to invest 1.35 billion euros over three years in this company.

