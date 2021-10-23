The FFF sentenced for sexual harassment

Based on information from The team, the Paris industrial tribunal on Friday condemned the French Football Federation to pay a fine of 10,000 euros in damages to one of its former employees, victim of sexual harassment, from the financial director of the FFF, Marc Varin. The federation has also been criticized for failing in its homework “Prevention and cessation of facts”. In response to these acts of aggression and harassment dating back to 2018, the director general of the body, Florence Hardouin, called the financial director to order and set up anti-harassment training within the structure. .





What follows after this advertisement

If the case went to the industrial tribunal, it is because the victim had lodged a complaint against his hierarchical superior with the Paris prosecutor’s office. The latter notably denounced several attempts at forced kissing. But, after investigation, the criminal justice had closed this complaint without follow-up, justifying “Insufficiently characterized facts.” “Once again, the labor tribunal was more rigorous than the criminal jurisdiction, which had as surprisingly as hastily dismissed the employee’s complaint, contrary to the conclusions of the investigators”, was satisfied with the plaintiff’s lawyer, Me Marie-Alix Canu-Bernard, in the columns of The team, which specifies that the FFF plans to appeal.