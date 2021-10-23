The French remain attached to cash

According to a study, 83% say they are worried about the disappearance of cash, especially coins.

Despite the explosion in payments by bank cards, particularly contactless, or online, the French remain very attached to cash according to a study * conducted by Ipsos for the Monnaie de Paris.

83% of French people say they are attached to cash, a similar attachment regardless of the profile of respondents. Moreover, 91% of French people say that they sometimes use cash regularly, while 70% say they use it on a daily basis. And in more than 70% of cases, people who paid in cash would not have liked to do so dematerialized.

In addition to its practical and universal aspect, cash is hailed as a vector of social bond.

“The materiality of cash makes it a means of transmitting the value of money to the youngest (92%) but also of a culture, a country, a heritage and common values ​​(80%)” , can we read.

Security is also one of the strong points of cash: 61% of French people say they have “very confidence” in this payment method against 47% for bank cards and only 29% for checks and 8% for payments from a smartphone ( a use that does not take off in France).

A much higher confidence than dematerialized money

Suddenly, the projection in a world in which the species would have disappeared clearly leads to more fears than it arouses enthusiasm: 86% believe that their private lives would be more controlled there, 80% that it would be a world with less solidarity.





83% say they are worried about the disappearance of cash, especially coins. Remember that Europe plans to abolish those of 1 and 2 centimes and 51% of those polled are opposed to it.

“The freedom to choose between means of payment remains, more than ever, a pillar of confidence in money. The study also shows that fiat money is perceived not only as practical and easy to use, but as a vector of connection Beyond its daily use, cash continues to play a role in our society, for intergenerational transmission, education, and solidarity “, comments Marc Schwartz, Chairman and CEO of La Monnaie de Paris.

* Qualitative study carried out in February 2021 on the basis of online focus groups conducted on January 20 and 21, 2021, on a Cash addicts target, a No cash target and a Mixer target, with a focus on the target of small local traders. Quantitative study carried out in April 2021 using an online collection method via solicitations on March 24 and 31, 2021, with a sample of 1001 individuals aged 18 and over, representative of the national population.