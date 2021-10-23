the group called up against OGC Nice

Olympique Lyonnais communicated on Wednesday the group called up by Peter Bosz for the trip to the Allianz Riviera to face Christophe Galtier’s OGC Nice. After serving his suspension against AS Monaco, Portuguese goalkeeper Anthony Lopes is back in the Rhone group and should logically regain his place in goal.

What follows after this advertisement

The Lyon group for the trip to Nice, this Sunday at 1 p.m.! 👊🔴🔵#OGCNOL #AliExpress pic.twitter.com/WqzTgkoybr

– Olympique Lyonnais (@OL) October 23, 2021

In addition to the absence of Jeff-Reine Adelaide, victim of a rupture of the anterior cruciate ligaments last February and still not physically developed, the OL coach will have to do without his Frenchman Moussa Dembélé, injured in the fibula end September, and the Algerian Islam Slimani, shot in the thigh. The Dutch technician had however hoped for a return of the 33-year-old striker against the Gym: “Islam Slimani trained yesterday (Friday) with us. We will see after training if he will be there ”, he said at a press conference.

For the Olympique Lyonnais match, create your Parions Sport en Ligne account today and bet € 150 to try to win € 2,025 thanks to the 2-0 victory for OL at 13.50. (odds subject to variation)