The Huawei P50 could finally arrive here … but too late

More than six months after their launch, the Huawei P50 and P50 Pro could arrive outside of China. But will they still be interesting?

Before its setbacks with the United States, Huawei was well on its way to becoming the leader in the smartphone market with very high quality products driven by regular technical innovations. But in the absence of Google, the firm has decided to focus on the Chinese market… but until when?





The Huawei P50 to come in France?

In July 2021, Huawei unveiled the P50 and P50 Pro, its new high-end smartphones. Unfortunately, they have so far only been marketed in China. However, the brand confirmed to TechRadar during a briefing on the Nova 9 that an international release is scheduled for 2022. Some details still remain unknown, such as the markets concerned or the precise date of this marketing.

The previous models (Huawei P40 and Huawei Mate 40 Pro) having been released in France, it is possible that France is affected by this release outside Chinese borders.

What to expect six months later?

The Huawei P50 has all the attributes of a premium smartphone from 2021. On board we find a Snapdragon 888, 8 to 12 GB of RAM, an FHD + screen in 90 or 120 Hz depending on the variation, from the fast charge to 66 W and a triple or even a quadruple photo module.

With an arrival in 2022 however, the Huawei P50 would not have to compete with smartphones of its own, but the future flagships to come. With a Galaxy S22 expected very soon and a market more than competitive than ever, it will be difficult for Huawei to assert the arguments of its flagship in Europe without Google services.

Hope for Huawei therefore lies in HarmonyOS, its in-house operating system. With the launch of the Developer Preview of HarmonyOS 3.0 in China this week, it is not completely illusory to hope for a completely bug-free version at the beginning of next year with why not a strong enough ecosystem to offer an alternative. to Android and iOS. What to accompany an international release of the Huawei P50 and P50 Pro? Answer in a few months.