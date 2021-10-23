the huge revelation of Mohamed Salah on his future

With players like James Milner, Divock Origi, Adrian and Loris Karius at the end of their contract next summer, Liverpool already has work behind the scenes concerning overtime, or not. But above all, in order not to find themselves in an uncomfortable situation like the Paris SG this summer with Kylian Mbappé, the leaders of the Reds will have to activate themselves concerning other executives whose lease ends in 2023. We are thinking in particular of Roberto Firmino , Sadio Mané and especially Mohamed Salah. Under contract until June 2023 with the English club, the Egyptian winger is still a hit, he who scored 12 goals and delivered 4 assists in all competitions in 11 appearances.

Suddenly, in order not to see the European teams jostling at the gate from next summer, Liverpool will have to step up a gear to extend its number 11. The British media recently evoked a new lease until 2025 with a weekly salary of 500,000 euros! So will the parties soon come to an agreement? In the meantime, there are those who would like to sign a new contract: it is Mohamed Salah precisely. Long questioned by Sky Sports On his situation at Anfield, the 29-year-old has been very clear and direct about his future.





“For now, I don’t see myself playing against Liverpool one day”

“If you ask me, I would love to stay until the last day of my football career, but I can’t say much about it – it’s not in my hands. It depends on what the club wants, not on me, first sent the Egyptian international (71 caps, 43 goals) before continuing. So far, I don’t see myself playing against Liverpool one day. It would make me sad. It’s difficult, I don’t want to talk about it, but it would make me really sad. ” As he approaches his thirties, Mohamed Salah can still see himself in the Reds jersey for a long time.

Good news for the leaders of the club in the north of England regarding their best attacking element, who had been impressed by Liverpool before coming, when he wore the colors of a rival, Chelsea (2014-2016, but on loan at Fiorentina and AS Roma): “I think when I was at Chelsea I came here and Liverpool were fighting for the title, and the atmosphere was amazing. And I said, “wow, I want to play here someday.” The former Roma player has therefore made his dream come true and would like it to continue for many years to come.