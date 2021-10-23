The human remains found are those of Brin Laundrie, boyfriend of murdered American Gabby Petito





“A comparison of dental data confirmed that the human remains discovered” in the reserve “are those of Brian Laundrie”, who disappeared in September after returning home without Gabrielle Petito from a long trip through the United States, the FBI said in a statement. The 23-year-old, who refused to answer investigators’ questions before disappearing, had been named as a “person of interest for the investigation”. The police did not specify what nature these human remains were.

Brian Laundrie and Gabby Petito, 22, had left New York in July for a trip in a converted van that was supposed to last four months and whose stages, in the awe-inspiring settings of the national parks of the American West, were regularly shared on Instagram and YouTube, through photos and videos. But the young man with the shaved head had returned earlier than expected – and alone – on September 1, while Gabby Petito’s parents had not heard from her since the end of August. Manhunt They finally reported his disappearance on September 11, but Brian Laundrie refused to answer investigators’ questions before disappearing, triggering a vast manhunt. The federal police, who had indicted him for fraudulent use of a bank card, had indeed issued an arrest warrant against him. His personality had become central to the investigation, especially after the release of a video by police in Moab, Utah. “She gets angry sometimes”, he declared in particular to the agents, called for a marital dispute, while Gabby Petito appeared in tears, in a car.

Then the young woman’s body was finally found on September 19 near Grand Teton National Park, Wyoming, and the autopsy determined she had been strangled.

After weeks of research, investigators had come to comb through the Carlton wetland reserve, not far from the couple’s home, a “large and hostile area at times”, had warned the police. Accident? Suicide? “It’s dangerous work for search teams advancing through swamps infested with alligators and snakes.”, detailed the police. They discovered there, in addition to human remains, “personal items like a backpack and notebook belonging to Brian Laundrie” in an area that was “until recently under water”Federal Police Special Agent Michael McPherson said on Wednesday. The young man’s parents, Chris and Roberta Laundrie, “were informed that the remains (…) were indeed Brian’s”, their lawyer, Steven Bertolino, confirmed to AFP. What’s in the notebook found near Brian Laundrie’s remains? Did the young man succumb to the dangers of the nature reserve or did he commit suicide? Forensic scientists should stay put “probably several days”, warned Agent McPherson on Wednesday, in an attempt to answer the many questions that remain unanswered. The disappearance of Gabby Petito, then the manhunt to find her boyfriend, have in any case been the subject of intense media coverage and a torrent of publications on social networks, to the point of causing a controversy over the disproportionate attention given to disappearances of white women compared to those from minorities.