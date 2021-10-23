the husband of Halyna Hutchins, killed by the actor on the set of Rust, comes out of silence

Halyna Hutchins, 42, was killed on Thursday October 21 on the set of Rust after actor Alec Baldwin fired a gun that was supposedly unloaded. The victim’s husband broke out of the silence.
The drama shocks beyond the world of cinema. Thursday, October 21, a fatal accident took place on the set of Rust, in New Mexico in the United States. During a shooting scene, Alec Baldwin killed Halyna Hutchins and hurt the director, Joel Souza, who was released from the hospital recently. The 63-year-old actor, who believed the gun was unloaded, quickly spoke out on the matter via his Twitter account saying he “fully cooperates with the police investigation to determine how this tragedy happened “ and that he brings her support for the family members of Halyna Hutchins, as well as to everyone who knew her. The latter’s husband, Matthew, decided to break out of the silence and expressed itself in the DailyMail.
“There are a lot of phone calls”
In shock, Matthew Hutchins decided to not yet expressing yourself on the circumstances of death, however, he will soon make an official statement on his Twitter account. “My intention is to, you know, put into words some of the things about his life and the situation that are, I think, the most important. I plan to post it on my Twitter as soon as I get the chance“, he explained to DailyMail. With his son, Andros, he now has to manage his late wife’s funeral. “We travel to do whatever we need to do on the ground. There are a lot of phone callss and messages. And we greatly appreciate any sympathy. We have the impression that people are going to move mountains.“
“Alec Baldwin supports me”
As he explained on Twitter, the American actor is in contact with Matthew Hutchins. Information confirmed by the latter. “I spoke with Alec Baldwin and he supports me a lot.“For now, Halyna Hutchins’ husband wishes above all to pay a permanent tribute to his wife.”One of the things we try to do is to set up a memorial with the AFI, the American Film Institute. It is in progress.“He will give more details on the form that this memorial will take when he speaks on his Twitter account.
Article written in collaboration with 6Medias.