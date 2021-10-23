the incidence rate above the alert threshold in the Pyrénées-Atlantiques

By GB with T. S.

Posted on 10/22/2021 at 7:02 p.m.

Updated 10/22/2021 at 7:14 p.m.

For the week of October 11 to 17, figures from the Regional Health Agency show a clear increase in the incidence rate in the Pyrénées-Atlantiques, which reached 57.8 cases per 100,000 inhabitants

Dn its “Covid-19 situation update” in New Aquitaine for the week of October 11 to 17, published this Friday, October 22, the Regional Health Agency (ARS) delivers figures showing a clear increase in the incidence rate in the Pyrénées-Atlantiques, which exceeds the alert threshold (57.8 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, an increase of 20.2).

The department has 53 hospitalized patients, including three in intensive care.





“As the winter period approaches, the circulation of the virus regains strength in Nouvelle-Aquitaine even though barrier gestures are less respected and so-called ‘classic’ winter viruses (influenza, bronchiolitis, gastroenteritis) are emerging. Writes the ARS, which calls on the elderly to be vaccinated against the flu at the same time as they receive their third dose of the vaccine against the Covid. “To facilitate their procedures and speed up the ‘booster dose’ vaccination campaign, it is possible for people at risk to be vaccinated against the flu by a health professional and receive, at the same time, in the other arm, its booster dose against Covid-19. “

The last two deaths in the Pyrénées-Atlantiques date back to the previous week. 514 people have died from Covid since the start of the crisis in the department, and 51,798 positive cases have been counted.

Regarding vaccination, 574,825 people received at least one dose of vaccine and 568,527 two doses, or 83.2% of the population.

In Pau, positivity sets off again

The figures are not good at the Zénith screening center in Pau. The positivity rate has risen sharply since October 16, with six days of continuous ascent: 2.6 times more new cases at the Zenith compared to last week. The number of PCR tests is decreasing, with a decrease of 15%.

These figures exclude screening campaigns in nursing homes, in schools and all screening outside the Zénith de Pau.