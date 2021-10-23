the incidence rate is also rising in Germany, the authorities are worried

11:18 am: New record of deaths and contaminations in Russia Russia recorded this Saturday a new record of deaths and contaminations for the third consecutive day, a sign of the violence of the epidemic wave that is hitting the country. According to the government’s toll, 1,075 people have died and 37,678 have been infected in the past 24 hours. Since June, the country has been facing a new wave of the epidemic caused by the appearance of more aggressive variants, poor respect for wearing a mask and the great difficulties of its vaccination campaign. The death toll has now reached 229,528, making Russia the most bereaved country in Europe. But these data are largely underestimated, the statistics agency Rosstat having counted more than 400,000 dead at the end of August.

10:36 a.m.: The incidence rate in Germany goes back to its level of May The seven-day incidence rate reached 100 cases / 100,000 inhabitants in Germany on Saturday for the first time since May, confirming the rise of new cases in the country which worries the government. Eight days ago it was still 68.7. This indicator thus found more or less the level known on May 13, when it displayed the value 104, falling the next day to 97. The German government said it was vigilant on Friday in the face of the recent rise in the number of new cases of Covid-19 in the country, in all age groups, warning that the situation was likely to worsen as it approached. winter. The number of deaths in Germany linked to a Covid-19 infection increased by 86 cases this Saturday to reach 95,077 since the start of the pandemic. The health watch institute also counted 15,145 new infections in one day, up 31% over eight days.

New Caledonia: vaccine obligation in “sensitive” sectors postponed to end of December Government, elected officials and social partners of New Caledonia reached an agreement this Saturday during a social roundtable to postpone from October 31 to December 31, 2021 the vaccination obligation in so-called sensitive sectors (health, transport, forces of order, media…) due to the increase in tensions. Currently, 55.2% of the total population of New Caledonia has a complete vaccination schedule. The incidence rate is down, as well as hospital pressure, but the authorities fear a rebound.

9:16 am: South Island of New Zealand reports first Covid case in almost a year The South Island of New Zealand has detected its first community case of Covid-19 in nearly a year, health authorities announced on Saturday. The last cases of community transmission – those recorded outside of international arrivals – date back to November 2020, when two nurses working in a quarantine facility had tested positive. A person from Blenheim, in the northeast of the South Island, tested positive late Friday evening, the health ministry said. She had taken a flight from the North Island and then developed a sore throat, authorities said.

9:11 am: Brittany Ferries will receive 45 million euros in grants The Brittany Ferries company, in great difficulty because of Brexit and the health crisis, will benefit from an exceptional State subsidy of 45 million euros, as well as the waiver of debts for a total of 16 million euros, said Matignon. Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire announced on September 24, after agreement from the European Commission, state aid of 60 million euros for the shipping company, but in the form of a very long-term loan.

8:49 am: Cinemas reopen in Mumbai Cinemas began reopening on Friday in India’s cinema capital Bombay, where viewers are used to lining up to see the same film multiple times, the stars of which enjoy near-divine status. On Friday, only a few theaters took advantage of the clearance to open, showing the new James Bond and American superhero film “Venom” as well as older films. As the pandemic has torpedoed industry around the world, cinemas in the Indian city are hoping next month’s blockbusters will draw crowds.

7:33 am: Tourism finds color in Greece Arrivals of foreign tourists to Greece have increased sharply this year, after the 2020 collapse linked to the pandemic, but they still remain well below their pre-Covid level. Arrivals jumped nearly 80% over the first eight months of the year compared to the same period in 2020. Over the period, 8.6 million foreign tourists visited the country, including 4 million in the month alone. August, where the rebound reached 125.5%. This increase resulted in a 135% increase in tourist receipts over the first eight months of the year, to nearly 6.6 billion euros. But these figures are still far from the level of 2019, before the pandemic, when some 21.8 million tourists spent 13.2 billion euros.

7.20 am: Two demonstrators against the health pass placed in police custody in Guadeloupe Two people who participated in a demonstration against the sanitary pass in Guadeloupe were arrested and placed in police custody for several hours on Friday. UTS-UGTG Secretary General Claudine Maraton and another demonstrator were arrested “for rebellion” during a demonstration in front of the Basse-Terre Hospital Center. These arrests took place in a tense social context in Guadeloupe, against the backdrop of demonstrations against the health past and the vaccination obligation. In recent days, several health establishments in Grande and Basse-Terre have suffered blockages as part of union demands. A strengthening of the movement is envisaged by Monday, announce the unions.

7:17 am: Hundreds of Nicaraguans come to Honduras for vaccination Hundreds of Nicaraguans crossed the border with neighboring Honduras on Friday to get vaccinated. The Honduran Health Secretariat’s “brigades” in charge of immunization went on the border to El Triunfo and La Fraternidad, some 100 km south of Tegucigalpa, “to immunize the Nicaraguan population which is intensively seeking to receive a first dose “of the vaccine.



7:12 am: Peru exceeds the threshold of 200,000 dead Peru, which has the world’s worst death rate relative to its population, has passed the 200,000 death mark due to the coronavirus epidemic. Some 25 new deaths have been recorded in the past 24 hours by the ministry, pushing the South American country above this symbolic threshold. The Andean country of 33 million people has recorded more than 2.2 million cases. With 6,065 deaths per million inhabitants, Peru has the highest death rate from Covid-19 in the world.

7:04 am: Vietnam will open Phu Quoc Island to vaccinated tourists from November Vietnam plans to reopen Phu Quoc Island to vaccinated foreign visitors at the end of November, officials said, as the country seeks to revive its tourism industry after almost two years of closure. With its white sand beaches, crystal clear waters, mountains and thick jungle, the island, located about 10 kilometers from Cambodia in the Gulf of Thailand, has attracted around 670,000 visitors and earned more than $ 18 billion through to international tourism in 2019.

6:50 am: The law on compulsory vaccination in several professions comes into force in French Polynesia The vaccination obligation will concern all people who work in contact with the public. It concerns “between 20,000 and 25,000 people” out of the 60,000 Polynesian employees, the President of French Polynesia, Edouard Fritch, had indicated in mid-October.

6:49 am: Will it be necessary to change the vaccine for its booster dose? What if you received an anti-Covid vaccine different from your first injections during the booster? The European Medicines Agency (EMA) opened the door to this option on Thursday, explaining that it analyzes studies that confirm a stronger immune response with this method. More information in our article.









The number of closed classes in France has risen slightly The number of classes closed due to the Covid-19 epidemic rose slightly this week for the first time since mid-September to stand at 1,246, or 0.24% of classes in the country. More details in our article.

6:47 am: Resumption of the epidemic confirmed After eight consecutive weeks of decline, the incidence rate increased by 10% the week of October 10 to 17, according to consolidated weekly figures from Public Health France. Consequence: the effective R, this indicator which measures the evolution of the covid-19 epidemic, has risen above 1 (1.05 against 0.89 the previous week). Clearly, this is a sign that the epidemic is progressing again, with an incidence rate on the rise in the 60-89 age group. The number of cases remains limited in France (less than 5,000 per day on average). And the impact on the health system is minor, even if Santé Publique France notes, in its last weekly epidemiological update, a “tendency to increase hospitalizations in certain regions: Pays de la Loire, Auvergne Rhône-Alpes and Bourgogne Franche -County.”

What to remember from Friday Pfizer / BioNTech said on Friday that its vaccine is 90.7% effective in preventing symptomatic forms of Covid in children aged 5 to 11.

The Minister of Health Olivier Véran noted a “small surge” of cases in France and believes that “the time has not come to remove tools that protect us” such as the health pass.

“The conditions are not yet met” to remove the mask in business “because the epidemic is not yet behind us” indicated in the columns of the Parisian Minister of Labor, Elisabeth Borne.

The president of the Vaccine Strategy Orientation Council, Alain Fischer, stressed on RTL that if people continue to respect barrier gestures, we should not have a major wave and surge in hospitalizations. “

Regarding the possible implementation of the health pass for the ski lifts, the Secretary of State for Tourism Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne indicated on France Bleu that the answer would be given in early November.

