the increase in the incidence rate confirmed by Public Health France

In its weekly report, Public Health France warns the French against any relaxation of barrier gestures while the incidence rate is rising in metropolitan France.

Can we avoid a fifth wave of Covid-19 in the hospital? In its weekly report, Public Health France confirms the rise in the incidence rate and an R-workforce greater than 1, which means that currently an infected person transmits the disease to at least one person. This is all the more worrying as the increase in the incidence rate is more marked among the 60-89 year olds. At this stage, we have not yet noted an impact on hospital indicators at the national level, despite a trend of increasing new hospitalizations in certain metropolitan areas, further underlines SpF. In detail, at the national level, after 8 consecutive weeks of decline, the incidence rate increased by 10% last week with 48 new cases per 100,000 inhabitants (vs. 44 in week 40). On average, 4,620 cases were diagnosed per day. The incidence rate was increasing or stable in all age groups. The strongest increases were observed among the oldest: 80-89 years (+ 33%), 70-79 years (+ 33%) and 60-69 years (+ 30%).

More than 75% of French people have received at least one dose of vaccine

The incidence rate remained highest among 30-39 year olds (67, + 5%) and 20-29 year olds (60, + 4%). The positivity rate for PCR or antigen tests is of course following the trend and increased by 0.2 points to 1.2%. In mainland France, the incidence rate has increased in various ways in all regions, from + 2% in Corsica to + 30% in Normandy and + 32% in New Aquitaine. It remained the highest in Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur (72, + 6%) and in Île-de-France (71, + 11%). The screening rate was decreasing in all regions as tests are no longer automatically reimbursed by Health Insurance. At the hospital level, a stabilization of the indicators is observed, with 1,143 new hospitalizations (-2%) and 281 new admissions in critical care (-4%). As of October 19, 6,544 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized, including 1,059 in critical care. In mainland France, the rates of new hospitalizations and admissions to critical care remained stable or decreasing in the majority of regions … but with the gap between the number of reported cases and hospitalizations, the coming weeks will be decisive.

As of October 19, 75.9% of the population had received at least one dose of the vaccine and 73.9% were fully vaccinated. Among those aged 65 and over, 13.7% have already received a booster dose. More than 90% (93.7%) of residents in Ehpad (residential establishments for dependent elderly people) or USLD (long-term care unit) received at least one dose of vaccine, 91.9% were fully vaccinated and 47.6% had received a booster dose. Among private health professionals, vaccination coverage is very high: 96.4% have received at least one dose, 95.7% are fully vaccinated and 8.6% have already received a booster dose.