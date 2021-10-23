The LFP will study on Monday the incidents that occurred during ASSE-Angers in Ligue 1

In view of the seriousness of the incidents that delayed the kickoff of the Saint-Étienne-Angers match (2-2) by 59 minutes on Friday, the disciplinary committee of the LFP decided to meet on Monday. Given that the Jean-Snella stand was already subject to two suspended matches following the use of 70 smoke bombs during the derby in front of Lyon (1-1, on October 3), this reprieve will automatically publication date. The south kop (Green Angels) having again used pyrotechnic devices on Friday, it should therefore be closed upon receipt of Clermont on Sunday, November 7.



