The LFP will study on Monday the incidents that occurred during ASSE-Angers in Ligue 1

In view of the seriousness of the incidents that delayed the kickoff of the Saint-Étienne-Angers match (2-2) by 59 minutes on Friday, the disciplinary committee of the LFP decided to meet on Monday. Given that the Jean-Snella stand was already subject to two suspended matches following the use of 70 smoke bombs during the derby in front of Lyon (1-1, on October 3), this reprieve will automatically publication date. The south kop (Green Angels) having again used pyrotechnic devices on Friday, it should therefore be closed upon receipt of Clermont on Sunday, November 7.
Probable sanctions for the north kop
While she did not want to see the match start – an opinion that was not followed by Catherine Séguin, prefect of the Loire – the LFP may want to strike hard by taking other decisions that serve as an example. The north kop (Magic Fans), from which two smoke bombs left having finished their race on the lawn after the second Angevin goal, should not escape sanctions either.
By way of comparison, following the incidents that have already occurred in the stands since the start of the season, the disciplinary committee held a closed session (in Nice and in Lens), withdrew points (1 in Nice, suspended for Lens , Lille and Marseille) and imposed heavy fines.