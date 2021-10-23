the medical point before the Classic

Paris Saint-Germain has communicated its medical update concerning the players in the infirmary and therefore unavailable for the Classic against Olympique de Marseille on Sunday evening (8:45 p.m., to be followed live with commentary on FM). Argentina midfielder Leandro Paredes is still affected in the quadriceps since the last international break, while Sergio Ramos continues his individual training. Sergio Rico suffers from a sprained thumb and is expected to return in a week.

The full medical point:

Leandro Paredes injured his right quadriceps during the last game with the national team. The return to competition is expected after the next international break.

Sergio Ramos continues the individualized training under the control of the medical staff and performance for a few more days with the aim of returning to collective training.



Sergio Rico contracted a sprained thumb on his left hand during today’s practice. His return to training is expected in a week.

