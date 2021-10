the mysterious death of a family and their dog finally clarified

The mysterious death of a young couple, their baby and their dog, found lifeless on a California hiking trail this summer, was caused by the heat, local police said Thursday, October 21 after several weeks of investigation.

Toxic blue algae suspected for a moment

The bodies of John Gerrish, 45, Briton, his wife Ellen Chung, 31, and their one-year-old daughter, Miju, showed no signs of a blow or bite, or any sign of poisoning or illness . Their pet was lying nearby.

It was the family’s nanny, worried that they had found their home unoccupied, who raised the alert on August 16. The police had located the family the next day, in the Sierra National Forest, not far from famous Yosemite Park, but had since been lost in speculation about the cause of death. They had unsuccessfully explored multiple avenues, from gas fumes from an abandoned mine to poisoning by water contaminated with extremely toxic blue algae.





On Thursday, Mariposa County Sheriff Jeremy Briese announced that the family had succumbed to the heat, citing as the cause of death ” hyperthermia and probable dehydration “. They had exhausted their water supplies and may have been surprised by the sudden rise in temperatures during their hike, the sheriff said. “ The walk had started with a temperature of 24 degrees. By the time they got down, before even reaching the hiking trail, she had jumped over 39 degrees “, Noted Jeremy Briese.