The New Cryptocurrency Billionaires On Forbes’ Richest People List

Seven new people whose fortunes have been boosted by cryptocurrencies are now on Forbes magazine’s list of the richest people.

The seven crypto-billionaires have an estimated collective value of $ 55.1 billion. Almost half of that money, or $ 22.5 billion, belongs to one name: Sam Bankman-Fried, the 29-year-old CEO of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange, the first newcomer to the billionaire list.

Other new names are Brian Armstrong, Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss, Fred Ehrsam and Jed McCaleb.

Sam Bankman-Fried has built in just two years one of the largest trading platforms in the industry today. FTX raised $ 900 million in Series B funds in July.

Brian armstrong, 38, is the CEO of Coinbase, the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the United States, which debuted on the public markets last April with the largest direct listing in history: $ 86 billion .





Brothers Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss own Coinbase’s direct competitor, Gemini, and have a net worth of $ 4.3 billion each.

Fred ehrsam, meanwhile, is the co-founder of Coinbase with Brian Armstrong. Although he is no longer with the company, he remains a member of the board of directors and leads the Paradigm investment focused on cryptocurrencies. He has a net worth of $ 3.5 billion.

And finally there is Jed mccaleb, co-founder of Ripple, a San Francisco-based company that facilitates international financial transactions through blockchain technology.

Digital currencies have experienced a real boom in recent years, hitting all-time highs in almost every area. One of the most popular cryptocurrencies is bitcoin, which has been steadily increasing in recent days.

Since the listing was published last year, bitcoin has grown from $ 10,128 to over $ 60,000. In addition, Ether, the second largest cryptocurrency, saw an increase of almost 1,000%.

However, cryptocurrencies are as volatile as ever, making them an insecure investment and a volatile market. ” As with any investment, whether in products or services, their use is advised as long as the individual who wants to buy them trusts the offer made through these cryptocurrencies. Those who take the risk of investing in cryptocurrencies know they can lose, as there are no regulations to defend their decisions.“, Explains specialist Alejandro Varas.