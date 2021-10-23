The night of the Blues: Evan Fournier and Rudy Gobert still carry their team

Facing his former team, the Orlando Magic, Evan Fournier did not have to force his talent, as he had been able to do for his first game of the season with the New York Knicks against the Boston Celtics, making one of his most beautiful copies of his career, victory in the key. In full reconstruction, the Floridians remained unanswered from the first quarter (16-36, 121-96 in the end) and thus saw their former Frenchie register 18 points (5 out of 12 shooting, second best total of the team behind Julius Randle’s 21 units) in just 27 minutes of play. Invested on both sides of the field, Fournier added 2 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 steals to his performance, confirming his successful adaptation in a team which therefore has two victories in as many outputs.
24
The Knicks netted 24 three-pointers against Orlando, a franchise record.
Gobert compiles rebounds, little used Maledon
” Rudy took it upon himself to be harder. It was day and night. Around him we were able to carry out our attack. “ The compliment, signed Donovan Mitchell, symbolizes how much the presence of Rudy Gobert was invaluable to the Utah Jazz, which ended up winning the Sacramento Kings (110-101). The pivot only took 7 shots for 4 scored? He compensated by posting a whopping 9 of 10 on free throws while gobbling up 20 rebounds, after the 21 captured two days earlier against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Above all, the international tricolor split 7 points in the last four minutes, allowing his team to keep the advantage in the money-time. Jazz thus won their first two matches of the season.
41
Rudy Gobert captured 41 rebounds in two games, including 11 offensives.
On the field of Houston, Theo Maledon retained his role as leader of the bench exit, and was satisfied with 15 minutes of play while his Oklahoma City Thunder sank against the Rockets (91-124). The former protégé of Asvel however succeeded in everything he undertook: 5 points at 100% shooting and 3 assists. Only three stray bullets tarnish this record.
All two-way contract holders, Joël Ayayi (Washington Wizards), Sekou Doumbouya (LA Lakers) and Petr Cornelie (Denver Nuggets) did not play. The second named was not even listed on the scoresheet.