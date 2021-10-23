The night of the Blues: Evan Fournier and Rudy Gobert still carry their team

Facing his former team, the Orlando Magic, Evan Fournier did not have to force his talent, as he had been able to do for his first game of the season with the New York Knicks against the Boston Celtics, making one of his most beautiful copies of his career, victory in the key. In full reconstruction, the Floridians remained unanswered from the first quarter (16-36, 121-96 in the end) and thus saw their former Frenchie register 18 points (5 out of 12 shooting, second best total of the team behind Julius Randle’s 21 units) in just 27 minutes of play. Invested on both sides of the field, Fournier added 2 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 steals to his performance, confirming his successful adaptation in a team which therefore has two victories in as many outputs.