The Paris Bourse ends up 0.71%

The Paris Bourse ended the week better than it started, gaining 0.71% on Friday, thanks to robust quarterly results from the luxury sector which made the weekly news on the quotation.

The flagship CAC 40 index gained 47.52 points to 6,733.69 points but over the week, the Parisian market stagnated (+ 0.09%).

This renewed appetite for risk is based on “rather satisfactory activity indicators and robust publications from companies likely to reassure, in particular on the Asian dynamic”, explains Frédéric Rozier, portfolio manager at Mirabaud, interviewed by the ‘AFP.

This is the case of the luxury sector, exposed to this geographical area, which has supported the index well this week.





But the earnings season is set to continue into next week, and there are still many questions about the impact of supply constraints on the production levels of companies in the industrial sector.

“We could have some stalls with regard to certain valuations,” warns the expert. Especially since the period is delicate with the persistence of inflation which risks weighing on company margins and “the specter of a resurgence of cases of Covid-19 in certain countries”.

After LVMH, Kering and Hermès, the share of French cosmetics giant L’Oréal climbed 5.08% to 388.05 euros after the group confirmed its recovery in the third quarter, even exceeding its high levels of 2019 , with increasing sales in all categories.

His comments on its strong growth in China helped galvanize the luxury sector in general, including LVMH (+ 1.15% to 667.30 euros) and Hermès (+ 2.26% to 1.358 euros).

Euronext CAC40