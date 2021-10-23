the presenter of Business Concluded as a couple with another TV host!

The famous Affaire Conclue presenter is on the front page of Closer magazine, this Friday, October 22. Indeed, Sophie Davant was seen very close to a famous host …

In a relationship with William Leymergie?

First clue, they have known each other for 25 years … It is the weekly Closer which reveals today that Sophie Davant would be in a relationship with … William Leymergie! Indeed, the magazine unveils photos of the two animators, together, strolling in the streets of Paris, without hiding. A beautiful romance which seems to last for several months between the host of Affaire Conclue and the former presenter of Télé-Matin.





“They form a peaceful couple. They hardly ever spend an evening without one meeting the other“, affirms the paper of our colleagues. William Leymergie who unfortunately lost his wife, died of a heart attack in 2020, seems to be happy again in the arms of his longtime friend, Sophie Davant.

Inseparable for 25 years

In his book “All that binds us“published in May 2021, Sophie Davant looked back on her friendship with William Leymergie. The two lovebirds met in 1989. At first, she found him”cold and distant“, reports Gala.”He took a long time to let his guard down. It was necessary to coax and seduce the wounded beast. “, writes the 58-year-old journalist.

Then, “we observed, sniffed, evaluated each other for the first few weeks, before becoming inseparable. unwavering was created between us “, Sophie Davant confided. The two hosts are undeniably close, she qualifies the 74-year-old journalist as “most important meeting“.

