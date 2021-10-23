The price of bread will increase in France in the coming weeks

By Graziella L. Photos by Laura B. Posted on October 23, 2021 at 10:43 am

Terrible news for the French, bread being a flagship food in our diet. The country of the baguette will see an increase in the price of bread, due to shortages of raw materials, including flour and energy.

The shortages endlessly, after paper, plastic, here is the plain flour is added, because difficult climatic conditions in many parts of the world. And the rising energy prices in general does not help matters. This necessarily has repercussions on the consumer at the end of the chain. So it’s the turn of the bread, after coffee, to see its prices increase.

Nicolas Doire, president of the Sarthoise bakery federation believes that “the rise in the price of bread, it’s a bit like the price of the newspaper, it’s symbolic“. The price of flour is expected to increase by 25%, from 195 to 247 euros per tonne, which means that bakers to raise the price of the baguette accordingly. On a baguette that sells for between € 0.90 and € 1, this represents around 5 cents. Not much, in itself, but with the many cuts in the budget of the French, that makes an increase more.



