the program for the month of November 2021

Niantic just announced some events on Pokémon GO for the month of November 2021, including the Pokémon of Study phases, the turnover in Raid Battles, Pokémon and bonuses Featured Pokémon Hours, And much more !

Vostourno in the Study Phases

After Tutafeh in October, you will have the opportunity to come across Vostourno in the Study phases (the 7 stamps) of the month of November, and more precisely of monday 1er November 2021 at 10 p.m. to wednesday 1er December 2021 at 10 p.m..

Lot of a PokéPiece

Every week in November, on Monday, a Remote Raid Pass and other items will be available in the Shop for 1 PokéPiece.

Pokémon in Raids

Legendary raids

During the month of November, different Pokémon will be at the head of the 5 star raids !

Until Friday, November 5, 2021 at 10 a.m. , local times: Darkrai * with the Bomb-Beurk Attack

, local times: with the Bomb-Beurk Attack Of Friday, November 5, 2021 at 10 a.m. to Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at 10 a.m. , local times: Cobaltium * , Terrakium * and Viridium *

to , local times: , and Of Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at 10 a.m. to wednesday 1er December 2021 at 10 a.m., local times: Cresselia *

Note that a Raid Hour is programmed every Wednesday of the month, with the featured Pokémon of the moment.

Mega Raids

In the Mega Raids, alone a pokemon will appear both:

Until Friday, November 5, 2021 at 10 a.m. , local times: Mega-Absol

, local times: Of Friday, November 5, 2021 at 10 a.m. to Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at 10 a.m. , local times: Mega-Elecsprint *

to , local times: Of Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at 10 a.m. to wednesday 1er December 2021 at 10 a.m., local times: Mega-Lockpin *

Upcoming Featured Pokémon Hours

Next Featured Pokémon Hours were also announced! Every Tuesday at 6 p.m., and for one hour, a Pokémon will be featured with a special bonus.

Tuesday, November 2, 2021 : Cacnea + Capture Candy × 2

: + Tuesday, November 9, 2021 : Loupio ( * ) + Transfer candy × 2

: ( ) + Tuesday, November 16, 2021 : Tortipouss ( * ) + Capture Stardust × 2

: ( ) + Tuesday 23 November 2021 : Ouisticram ( * ) + Capture PX × 2

: ( ) + Tuesday, November 30, 2021 : Tiplouf ( * ) + Capture Candy × 2

List of events known to date

And finally, here is the list of events known to date for the month of November 2021 ! This list will obviously be expanded as the events are announced.





Day of the Dead

the day of the Dead will be celebrated from 1er November 2021 to November 2, 2021. More information to come.

Festival of Lights

The light will be featured in Pokémon GO of November 5, 2021 to November 14, 2021 ! To be confirmed, but it could be that Dedenne makes his first appearance there. More information to come.

Sparkling Diamond and Sparkling Pearl Celebration Event

To celebrate the release of PDEPDS, a special event will be held from November 16, 2021 to November 21, 2021. More information to come.

Pokémon GO Community Day

the Pokémon GO Community Day November will take place on Sunday 21 November 2021 of 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., local times. He will put Lixy in the spotlight, and can be found more easily in its form chromatic !

Community Day Lixy

End of the Chenapan Season

The players who will have completed theSpecial study Misunderstood Chenapan will unlock a new Special study in an event to learn more about Hoopa! This will take place from November 26, 2021 to November 29, 2021. More information to come.

That’s all for the moment, stay connected on Pokekalos for more information ! Do not hesitate to consult our file Pokémon GO, or our page which lists all current and upcoming events on Pokémon GO !

Pokémon GO Events

Published on 10/22/2021 at 10:30 p.m. by EternalStay Source: Pokémon GO Live