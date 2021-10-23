The reactions after the victory of the rugby players of ASM Clermont against Pau (42-20)

Sébastien Piqueronies (Paloise Section coach): “Another scenario where we are able to achieve a successful and controlled first period and conversely a submissive second period where we undergo a lot and we have our heads underwater for 25 minutes. Our team was weakened because it took a lot of penalties. We took nine penalties in twenty minutes. We knew that there would be a revolt in Clermont after returning from the locker room and we were not able to counter this revolt . “

Morgan parra (scrum half ASM Clermont): “Our first half was complicated. Afterwards, Pau made a big start. They put us under pressure in our camp and we quickly lost Camille (Lopez) to injury while c ‘is an essential link in our game. So we had to find solutions and I’m happy with the reaction of the group in the second half. We managed to get our hands on the ball and in addition we take the offensive bonus so c ‘is perfect.”

Martin Puech (Paloise Section captain): “I am convinced that the players were motivated and that they wanted to do the best they could but it did not go as we would have liked. Clermont came back from the locker room with a different face . They put us in doubt with twice the intensity in the second half. They dominated us in the collisions and that’s when we made more mistakes. It’s hard. “

Lucas Dessaigne (third row ASM Clermont): “Jono (Gibbes) was a little angry after a first period where we lacked character when we insist on it all week in training. We put more effort into it. engagement in the second period and necessarily with a dominant pack, it is easier to play even if this Pau team offers play in all directions. “



