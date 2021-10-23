The shocking revelations of Patrice Evra, victim of sexual assault at the age of 13

The former captain of the France team comes out of the silence. He reveals that he was sexually assaulted by his head teacher at his college when he was 13.

On the occasion of the release of his autobiography “I love this game”, football player Patrice Evra reveals having been the victim of sexual assault in an interview with The Times. He was thirteen years old when a teacher offered his family to host him at night, three times a week, to save him trips.

The former Manchester United defender, who lived in Les Ulis, had never confided in this subject. Not even his mother, who discovered the truth barely two weeks before the book was published. “Of course she was devastated, it was a complicated time for me. I still have to tell a few of my siblings and a few close friends. I don’t want people to have pity. a difficult situation. A mother doesn’t expect to hear this from her own child. She sensed that something was wrong and asked me why I didn’t want to sleep in the teacher’s house. now that I’m 40 that I told her. It was a big shock to her. A lot of anger. She said she was sorry. “





“I don’t want children to be in my situation”

The footballer now retired from the fields broke the silence by breaking the shame that had inhabited him for all these decades. “When I wrote the book, I didn’t tell the whole story because I was still ashamed and afraid of what people were going to think. Now I want to say it because I don’t want them. children are in my situation and they are ashamed of themselves, that they think that they are not courageous, because it is not about being courageous, it is about being mentally ready to talk about it. ”

Shocking statements

Excerpts from his autobiography have been published in several press titles such as Le Parisien. “The head teacher, believing that I was asleep, put his hands under my bedspread and tried to touch me, Patrice Evra explained in his autobiography. I knew what he was doing was wrong and I tried to push him away and hit him. I was tough but I was scared too even though I couldn’t show him that I was afraid of him. It lasted 10 or 15 minutes, like a fight. He didn’t joke and did everything to take off my pants. No words were spoken in the dark but he was touching himself and was sexually aroused. ” He writes again: “I didn’t tell anyone. I was too ashamed to talk to my mom and didn’t know if anyone else would believe me. I didn’t tell the whole story until ‘See you now. The last night with this man, when he knew I was going back to my family, he finally got it. He put my penis in his mouth. “

Patrice Evra, contacted by the police after other complaints against this professor, does not manage to break the silence when he is in his twenties. It took another twenty years to take this step.