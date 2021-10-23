The slowdown in the organic market, a major risk for the agro-food transition

Has the organic market reached its limits? In two emblematic sectors, milk and eggs, the results are no longer there. Demand is drying up to the point of creating a real crisis. Some breeders are even forced to “deconvert” to return to conventional in the face of lower demand than expected. A situation that undermines the objectives of converting land to organic set by the European Union and France.

It is a breathlessness that we had never seen in this market. Organic is going through an unprecedented area of ​​turbulence, after having recorded strong growth in previous years. On the milk first, the saucepan overflows. French production has jumped in recent months, meeting the sector’s transition objectives, but demand has dried up. So much so that Sodiaal, a major player in the sector which notably owns the Candia and Entremont brands, announced to its producers that it was going to lower the price of organic milk. Ten percent of organic production will be paid almost 23% less for a year. “We are in a situation where for the first time the market has paused in its development”, explains to AFP the president of Sodiaal Damien Lacombe.

Same story with the giant Lactalis. The collection of organic milk increased by 12% over one year, but at the same time sales fell by 1.6%. About 20% of organic milk is “downgraded”, redirected towards the less remunerative conventional sector. If Lactalis says that the drop in prices will be supported by the group, without consequences for breeders, this crisis raises questions. Especially since milk is not the only sector concerned. Sales of eggs stamped 0, corresponding to eggs from hens raised free-range and fed organic food, fell 3.1% for the first eight months of the year, says the National Promotion Committee. egg (CNPO).

An organic ceiling

“Today, we are in a period of tension, with a constrained purchasing power, pumped by the rise in energy prices, by housing, etc. Consumers are abandoning so-called high-end, more expensive products , like organic “, decrypts Philippe Goetzmann, specialist in the sector. But this situation could be structural. “We are in two mature markets, which could have reached their peak”, adds the consultant. A vision shared by the boss of Lactalis who entrusts Echoes that organic milk has “reaches its level at 15% of the market” and would even be “rather in decline in some countries“.

While France has set itself the objective that 15% of cultivated agricultural land be converted to organic by the end of the five-year period – a rate which will not be reached by this deadline – and that the European Union is targeting 25% of organic land by 2030 in its “From farm to fork” strategy, the current situation could significantly slow down conversions. Worse, it even causes “disconversions”, reports the magazine Complémentquête which looked into this phenomenon. Thomas Madec, organic chicken farmers for 12 years, testifies: “We tended to believe that organic was favored by consumers, today there is a collapse in consumption”. A flashback