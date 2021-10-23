the suspect will be tried in March, announces the British justice

The suspect indicted for the murder of British MP David Amess, considered by the police as a terrorist act, will be tried next March, the British justice announced on Friday (October 22nd). Ali Harbi Ali, 25, has been charged with murder and preparation for terrorist acts and the tentative date for his trial has been set for March 7.

David Amess, 69-year-old Conservative MP and father of five, was stabbed to death on October 15. He was talking to his constituents at a Methodist church in Leigh-on-Sea, about 37 miles east of London. Her death shocked the country, recalling the trauma of the assassination of Labor MP Jo Cox in June 2016 by a right-wing extremist.





Arrested on the spot, the suspect was born and raised in London in a family of Somali origin. The police evoked “a potential motivation linked to Islamist extremism”, while the prosecution reported “both religious and ideological motivations”.