the “tariff shield” will be maintained “throughout the year 2022”, announces Jean Castex

What solutions for the purchasing power of the French? In addition to the payment of an inflation compensation, Prime Minister Jean Castex announced this Thursday, October 21 that the price of gas in France will be blocked “throughout the year 2022”, and not only until April 2022, while underlining the high level of world prices.

The experts “tell us that the fall” in prices “will probably be slower” than expected and “therefore we have taken our responsibilities, by maintaining the price freeze throughout 2022”, declared the Prime Minister , guest on the set of TF1.

Prices “multiplied by 6” since 2019

Jean Castex had already announced on September 30 the blocking of gas prices for around five million subscribers (including three million at the regulated tariff) to cope with constant increases for months. “Gas prices compared to 2019 have been multiplied by 6”, he observed on Wednesday.

This “tariff shield” was however due to expire in April 2022, based on forecasts according to which “the price of gas should plummet” by this time.





According to the smoothing mechanism planned by the executive, from 2023, consumers will pay a little more for gas than market prices, so that the sums not paid by subscribers in 2022 are gradually recovered by the operators.

Matignon then specified that consumers will not endorse this catching-up alone since “a part will be paid by the state budget”, without saying however in what proportion. This “new tool” will be the subject of an amendment in the budget bill currently being examined in Parliament.

An “inflation compensation”

Faced with the rise in prices in general and fuel in particular, the Head of State has also announced an “inflation allowance” of 100 euros automatically paid to each French person who earns less than 2,000 euros net per month from December .

“The premium – tax-exempt, said Matignon – will be paid in one go and automatically, from the end of December by employers to employees and between January and February for other categories, such as retirees, self-employed, scholarship students or apprentices, without need no action, said the Prime Minister.

A surprise solution, developed after several days of hesitation, in order to avoid, six months before the presidential election, a rise in disputes in this highly sensitive issue.

“We are told: you took 8 days to decide, well yes, it is a complicated subject”, commented the head of government, defending the “fairest, most efficient” solution, while prices at the pump have reached historically high levels.