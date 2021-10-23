the testimony against Valbuena against Benzema

During the trial in the sextape case, Mathieu Valbuena returned to his conversation with Karim Benzema at Clairefontaine in 2015.

Invited to the stand at the trial concerning the so-called “sextape” case, in which he was then presumed to be the victim of blackmail – Benzema was subsequently sentenced to 10 months in prison with a suspended sentence – Mathieu Valbuena returned to his conversation with Karim Benzema in 2015 at Clairefontaine. According to him, and if he assures that the Real Madrid player has never spoken to him about money. But his now ex-teammate was very insistent and would have told him to meet an intermediary, in this case Karim Zenati, a childhood friend of Karim Benzema. According to the ex-player of OM and OL, all this was staged and was not intended to help him.





“He was very insistent”

Mathieu Valbuena details the charges against Karim Benzema: “When he tells me he wants to talk to me, I don’t think he’s going to talk to me about that. When I had this conversation, I walked out of that room, I was shocked. I felt that he insisted on making me meet a person who was to act as the intermediary. His trusted person. He was very insistent. I knew very well that if I met this person, it was not for football tickets in exchange. He didn’t talk to me about money, I’ve always said it, but he was insistent. He didn’t want to help me, he told me ‘it’s hot, the Euro is coming…’. “ A testimony that must have convinced some of the judges of Benzema’s involvement in the case.

