the UN Security Council expected in Bamako

A delegation from the United Nations Security Council is due to land in Bamako on Saturday, October 23 in the afternoon. A two-day official visit which is part of the regular consultations between the Malian government and the UN since the creation of the Minusma in 2013. But this visit comes in a very tense context, Bamako crossing swords with its partners international organizations on the possibility of a contract with the Russian mercenaries of the Wagner group, and especially on a possible extension of the transition period. The authorities have committed to an 18-month period but are now considering extending the deadline.

The Security Council delegation will be led by Kenya, which is chairing the Council this October, Niger and France. Meetings are planned with the Malian government team and with the President of the Transition, the colonel Assimi Goïta, but also, according to a UN source, with the armed groups signatories of the 2015 peace agreement and civil society.

For its part, the Malian Ministry of Foreign Affairs specifies that ” the main objective of this mission is to assess the political, security and humanitarian situation », As well as respect for human rights in the country. It will also be, indicates the ministry, of ” status of implementation (priority measures) “Of the peace agreement, and above all” of the Transition calendar “.

The organization of presidential and legislative elections, which must put an end to the transition period initiated with the Rebellion military of August 2020, is the object of a standoff between Bamako and its African and international partners. The latter have for months reminded the Malian authorities of their commitment to organize these elections next February. The Malian presidency and the Malian government of the Transition, for their part, no longer hide their wish that the date be postponed and fixed during the next National Assizes, which are due to end at the end of December.

At the end of this visit to Mali, the UN delegation will fly Sunday afternoon to Niamey, the capital of Niger.