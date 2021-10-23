“The Voice”: a change of jury for the next season? Discover the new team of coaches

Zazie, Jenifer, Florent Pagny or even Mika, the coaches “The Voice” should no longer be part of the next season. A new jury of celebrities will join the singing competition on TF1.

A few hours before the grand finale of “Tea Voice : All Star“, the anniversary season of the ten years of the TF1 show, the channel is already preparing the rest of the program. According to information from Public, TF1 should overhaul its team of coaches. Exit the historical stars of the program such as Zazie, Jenifer or even Mika, the production is shaking up TV hook!





Thus, for the adult season, we will find Nolwenn Leroy who participates for the first time on the show. Two well-known faces of the show will also be back in the red armchairs: Amel Bent and Florent Pagny. The three coaches have already signed their contract for the new season.

Regarding the fourth member of the jury, the production would be in full negotiation with Cataloger and Gims.

Change also for “The Voice: Kids”

At the end of September it was the turn of the “Kids” version to equip itself with a new jury. The production had indeed announced to integrate in the new season Julien Doré and Louane, in addition to Kendji Girac and Patrick Fiori.