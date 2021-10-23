“These people have no talent”: Pascal Praud pays for the comedians of France Inter

At the helm of a new edition of L’heure des pros Friday, October 22, 2021 on CNews, Pascal Praud once again attacked the comedians officiating on the antenna of France Inter.
Viewers of CNews were able to attend a new live edition of the show Time for the pros Friday, October 22, 2021. At the helm of the program, Pascal Praud is notably back on Jean Castex’s ads during his visit to the set of Gilles Bouleau’s 8pm newscast the day before on TF1. The host also devoted part of his show to the last cover of the Figaro Magazine, who was interested in the political opinion of the personalities officiating on the antennas of the audio-visual public (France Television and Radio France). For the occasion Pascal Praud had invited the deputy director of Figaro Magazine, Jean-Christophe Buisson.
Present on the air in duplex, the latter mentioned the work of his writing on this famous article. On the cover of Figaro Magazine, we could find in particular the host Laurent Ruquier, who officiates in charge of the programs We are live and Children of TV on France 2, but also journalist Patrick Cohen, who is one of the featured columnists of the show C to you on France 5, the political journalist Karim Rissouli, who also officiates on France 5, as well as the two comedians of France Inter Charline Vanhoenacker and Guillaume Meurice. Regularly targeted by Pascal Praud, the two comedians who daily host the show By Jupiter on the public station still took it for their rank on CNews.
Pascal Praud about the comedians of France Inter: “False comedians, that’s a problem”
“In theory, it doesn’t bother me at all that there is a public service and that it costs money, but what bothers me is the lack of pluralism, and in particular the comedians“, first launched Pascal Praud, before specifying that the comedians of France Inter “have no name but humorists“. The presenter then quoted verbatim from the article in the Figaro Magazine devoted to comedians officiating on the various branches of the public service. After recalling several examples of chronicles having ridiculed the Catholic religion on France Inter, Pascal Praud affirmed that “it’s easy to attack Jesus, because in fact you know you don’t risk your skin, that’s the truth“.”Not only do these people lack talent and they also lack courage“, added the host, before concluding:”False comedians are a problem“.
Subscribe to the Closermag.fr Newsletter to receive the latest news free of charge
© CNews / Time for the pros
2/12 –
CNews
Le Figaro Magazine took an interest in public audiovisual personalities.
© CNews / Time for the pros
3/12 –
CNews
Le Figaro Magazine believes that the public service is too far to the left.
© CNews / Time for the pros
4/12 –
CNews
On the cover of Figaro Magazine, we can find Laurent Ruquier, Karim Rissouli, or even Patrick Cohen.
© CNews / Time for the pros
5/12 –
Jean-Christophe Buisson
The deputy editor-in-chief of Figaro Magazine, Jean-Christophe Buisson, spoke on CNews.
© CNews / Time for the pros
6/12 –
Pascal Praud
Pascal Praud took the opportunity to tackle the comedians of France Inter.
© CNews / Time for the pros
7/12 –
Pascal Praud
Pascal Praud questioned the talent of the comedians who officiate on the antenna of France Inter.
© CNews / Time for the pros
8/12 –
CNews
Pascal Praud cited several passages from the Figaro Magazine article.
© CNews / Time for the pros
9/12 –
Pascal Praud
Pascal Praud pointed out the lack of courage of the comedians of France Inter.
© CNews / Time for the pros
10/12 –
CNews
According to Pascal Praud, “it’s easy to attack Jesus”.
© CNews / Time for the pros
11/12 –
CNews
Pascal Praud also pointed out the lack of pluralism on the antennas of the public service.
© CNews / Time for the pros
12/12 –
CNews
Pascal Praud concluded by affirming that the humorists of France Inter were “false humorists”.