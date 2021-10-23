“These people have no talent”: Pascal Praud pays for the comedians of France Inter

At the helm of a new edition of L’heure des pros Friday, October 22, 2021 on CNews, Pascal Praud once again attacked the comedians officiating on the antenna of France Inter.

Viewers of CNews were able to attend a new live edition of the show Time for the pros Friday, October 22, 2021. At the helm of the program, Pascal Praud is notably back on Jean Castex’s ads during his visit to the set of Gilles Bouleau’s 8pm newscast the day before on TF1. The host also devoted part of his show to the last cover of the Figaro Magazine, who was interested in the political opinion of the personalities officiating on the antennas of the audio-visual public (France Television and Radio France). For the occasion Pascal Praud had invited the deputy director of Figaro Magazine, Jean-Christophe Buisson.

Present on the air in duplex, the latter mentioned the work of his writing on this famous article. On the cover of Figaro Magazine, we could find in particular the host Laurent Ruquier, who officiates in charge of the programs We are live and Children of TV on France 2, but also journalist Patrick Cohen, who is one of the featured columnists of the show C to you on France 5, the political journalist Karim Rissouli, who also officiates on France 5, as well as the two comedians of France Inter Charline Vanhoenacker and Guillaume Meurice. Regularly targeted by Pascal Praud, the two comedians who daily host the show By Jupiter on the public station still took it for their rank on CNews.

Pascal Praud about the comedians of France Inter: “False comedians, that’s a problem”

“In theory, it doesn’t bother me at all that there is a public service and that it costs money, but what bothers me is the lack of pluralism, and in particular the comedians“, first launched Pascal Praud, before specifying that the comedians of France Inter “have no name but humorists“. The presenter then quoted verbatim from the article in the Figaro Magazine devoted to comedians officiating on the various branches of the public service. After recalling several examples of chronicles having ridiculed the Catholic religion on France Inter, Pascal Praud affirmed that “it’s easy to attack Jesus, because in fact you know you don’t risk your skin, that’s the truth“.”Not only do these people lack talent and they also lack courage“, added the host, before concluding:”False comedians are a problem“.

Subscribe to the Closermag.fr Newsletter to receive the latest news free of charge