things are better for the people of Lille

    It’s better for both players

    The two players get up, the game resumes.

    Big shock

    Big buffer between Duverne and Celik, who bumped into each other trying to tackle a hanging ball. The keepers of the two teams enter the lawn.

    Yilmaz too short

    Well launched by Jonathan David to the left of the area, Reinildo addresses a cross at the end of the race that Yilmaz fails to recover.

    Here we go again !

    Start of the second period!

    It’s the break !

    At the end of a very lively first act, Lille opened the scoring thanks to David then Faivre equalized (1-1).

    Additional time

    1 minute of additional time.

    Not a big Yilmaz tonight

    The Turk is very restless, the problem is that he succeeds very little in what he tries.

    David misses the target

    On a deflected free kick at the near post, David resumes at the far post after a control but his recovery goes far above!

    Xeka imprecise

    At thirty meters, Xeka manages to turn around and quickly search for Yilmaz. The pass is imprecise and the ball goes quietly in the feet of Bizot.

    Herelle solid

    On a breakthrough of Yilmaz full axis, the Turk shifts to the right Weah who accelerates in the surface but finds on his way a great tackle from Herelle!

    Brest continues the series

    Brest has scored in each of their last 11 Ligue 1 matches. The only team in this case in the league this season.

    Brest is relaunching

    While Lille unfolded, Brest relaunched with great success thanks to this goal from Faivre.

    THE GOAL OF FAIVRE!

    On a free kick at 25 meters, Romain Faivre places a shot deflected by the wall which deceives Grbic! 1-1!

    Nice atmosphere at the stadium

    David’s goal woke up the 34,000 Lille fans.

    Honorat not successful

    Honorat tries a recovery in first intention, it is well above!

    Djalo makes up for it

    Superb intervention from Djalo, who recovered perfectly after losing a dangerous ball in his camp. The Douaron failed to continue.

    The Bizot parade!

    Yilmaz finds Weah in the box, the attacker turns and strikes, Bizot makes a nice save with his foot!

    Chardonnet does not fit

    Following a corner kick from left to right, Chardonnet tries to regain the ball with his head. His attempt is missed and the ball goes into touch on the other side of the field.

    David in great shape

    7th goal already for David this season in Ligue 1.

    Daviiiiiiiid

    Thrown in depth by Fonte, David, alone, makes a hook to eliminate two players and strikes low in the small net to deceive Bizot! What purpose ! 1-0!

    Djalo lacks precision

    With a distant free kick, Xeka finds Djalo in the box but the latter totally misses his header.


    Lille want to confirm their good form at home

    Lille have won each of their last 3 receptions in Ligue 1 (2-1 v Montpellier, 2-1 v Reims and 2-0 v Marseille) and have the opportunity to achieve their best series on their land in the top flight since April -September 2019 (8).

    Brest does not close the game

    Logically dominated, the Brestois do not hesitate to press and quickly project themselves forward in an attempt to bring danger to Grbic’s goal.

    Xeka’s strike!

    Superbly served back by Celik, Xeka unleashes a powerful shot from entering the area. But the frame slips away from nothing while Bizot seemed beaten.

    Lots of dueling

    Big buffer between Le Douaron and Djalo in the middle of the field. The Lille defender remains on the ground, slightly stunned.

    Bizot without problem

    Balloon in the depth towards Weak. The Lille striker crosses towards the far post. Gomes recovers the ball but the rest of the action is nothing. Bizot then captures the ball in the air.

    Nice stop from Grbic

    The free kick forces the guardian of the Mastiffs to put out a beautiful parade!

    Honorat has a possibility

    First interesting free kick in favor of the Brestois following a foul on Romain Faivre, at thirty meters, full axis.

    Let’s go !

    Kick-off of the meeting!

    Offensive tactics for Brest

    Brest comes in 4-2-3-1. Romain Faivre will evolve as playmaker in support of Mounié while Herelle and Chardonnet will form the central hinge of the Breton formation.

    David, the man in the form of the Mastiffs

    Jonathan David occupies second place in the scorers standings with six goals, just behind Rennais Gaëtan Laborde (7).

    Brest in great difficulty

    No victory for Brest this season. With a record of five draws and five defeats, the Brestois point to 19th place in Ligue 1, and share the status of red lantern with AS Saint-Etienne.

    The match referee

    The kickoff of this game will be given by referee Clément Turpin.

    Finally start your season

    With only four wins in ten matches, Jocelyn Gourvennec’s players look poor. But a success tonight would totally revive them by propelling them from 11th to 5th place in Ligue 1.

    The composition of Brest

    Bizot; Pierre-Gabriel, Chardonnet, Hérelle, Duverne; Belkebla, Magnetti; Honorat, Faivre, Le Douaron; Mounie

    The composition of Lille

    Grbic; Çelik, Fonte, Djalo, Reinildo; Gomes, André, Xeka, Weah; David, Yilmaz.

    Lille want to bounce back

    The week was not very good for Lille, who remain on a defeat in Clermont in the league (1-0) and a sad draw against Sevilla in the Champions League (0-0). Before that, the LOSC had chained three successes in Ligue 1.

    Kick-off at 9 p.m.

    Continuation of the 11th day of Ligue 1 and we go to the North, to Lille, for the match against Brest. Kick-off at 9 p.m.


