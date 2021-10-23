things are better for the people of Lille

It’s better for both players
The two players get up, the game resumes.
Big shock
Big buffer between Duverne and Celik, who bumped into each other trying to tackle a hanging ball. The keepers of the two teams enter the lawn.
Yilmaz too short
Well launched by Jonathan David to the left of the area, Reinildo addresses a cross at the end of the race that Yilmaz fails to recover.
Here we go again !
Start of the second period!
It’s the break !
At the end of a very lively first act, Lille opened the scoring thanks to David then Faivre equalized (1-1).
Additional time
1 minute of additional time.
Not a big Yilmaz tonight
The Turk is very restless, the problem is that he succeeds very little in what he tries.
David misses the target
On a deflected free kick at the near post, David resumes at the far post after a control but his recovery goes far above!
Xeka imprecise
At thirty meters, Xeka manages to turn around and quickly search for Yilmaz. The pass is imprecise and the ball goes quietly in the feet of Bizot.
Herelle solid
On a breakthrough of Yilmaz full axis, the Turk shifts to the right Weah who accelerates in the surface but finds on his way a great tackle from Herelle!
Brest continues the series
Brest has scored in each of their last 11 Ligue 1 matches. The only team in this case in the league this season.
Brest is relaunching
While Lille unfolded, Brest relaunched with great success thanks to this goal from Faivre.
THE GOAL OF FAIVRE!
On a free kick at 25 meters, Romain Faivre places a shot deflected by the wall which deceives Grbic! 1-1!
Nice atmosphere at the stadium
David’s goal woke up the 34,000 Lille fans.
Honorat not successful
Honorat tries a recovery in first intention, it is well above!
Djalo makes up for it
Superb intervention from Djalo, who recovered perfectly after losing a dangerous ball in his camp. The Douaron failed to continue.
The Bizot parade!
Yilmaz finds Weah in the box, the attacker turns and strikes, Bizot makes a nice save with his foot!
Chardonnet does not fit
Following a corner kick from left to right, Chardonnet tries to regain the ball with his head. His attempt is missed and the ball goes into touch on the other side of the field.
David in great shape
7th goal already for David this season in Ligue 1.
Daviiiiiiiid
Thrown in depth by Fonte, David, alone, makes a hook to eliminate two players and strikes low in the small net to deceive Bizot! What purpose ! 1-0!
Djalo lacks precision
With a distant free kick, Xeka finds Djalo in the box but the latter totally misses his header.
Lille want to confirm their good form at home
Lille have won each of their last 3 receptions in Ligue 1 (2-1 v Montpellier, 2-1 v Reims and 2-0 v Marseille) and have the opportunity to achieve their best series on their land in the top flight since April -September 2019 (8).
Brest does not close the game
Logically dominated, the Brestois do not hesitate to press and quickly project themselves forward in an attempt to bring danger to Grbic’s goal.
Xeka’s strike!
Superbly served back by Celik, Xeka unleashes a powerful shot from entering the area. But the frame slips away from nothing while Bizot seemed beaten.
Lots of dueling
Big buffer between Le Douaron and Djalo in the middle of the field. The Lille defender remains on the ground, slightly stunned.
Bizot without problem
Balloon in the depth towards Weak. The Lille striker crosses towards the far post. Gomes recovers the ball but the rest of the action is nothing. Bizot then captures the ball in the air.
Nice stop from Grbic
The free kick forces the guardian of the Mastiffs to put out a beautiful parade!
Honorat has a possibility
First interesting free kick in favor of the Brestois following a foul on Romain Faivre, at thirty meters, full axis.
Let’s go !
Kick-off of the meeting!
Offensive tactics for Brest
Brest comes in 4-2-3-1. Romain Faivre will evolve as playmaker in support of Mounié while Herelle and Chardonnet will form the central hinge of the Breton formation.
David, the man in the form of the Mastiffs
Jonathan David occupies second place in the scorers standings with six goals, just behind Rennais Gaëtan Laborde (7).
Brest in great difficulty
No victory for Brest this season. With a record of five draws and five defeats, the Brestois point to 19th place in Ligue 1, and share the status of red lantern with AS Saint-Etienne.
The match referee
The kickoff of this game will be given by referee Clément Turpin.
Finally start your season
With only four wins in ten matches, Jocelyn Gourvennec’s players look poor. But a success tonight would totally revive them by propelling them from 11th to 5th place in Ligue 1.
The composition of Brest
Bizot; Pierre-Gabriel, Chardonnet, Hérelle, Duverne; Belkebla, Magnetti; Honorat, Faivre, Le Douaron; Mounie
The composition of Lille
Grbic; Çelik, Fonte, Djalo, Reinildo; Gomes, André, Xeka, Weah; David, Yilmaz.
Lille want to bounce back
The week was not very good for Lille, who remain on a defeat in Clermont in the league (1-0) and a sad draw against Sevilla in the Champions League (0-0). Before that, the LOSC had chained three successes in Ligue 1.
Kick-off at 9 p.m.
Continuation of the 11th day of Ligue 1 and we go to the North, to Lille, for the match against Brest. Kick-off at 9 p.m.