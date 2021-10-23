this completely crazy video of Laurent who has just leaked on the web and which revives the rumors of sextape

Nothing is going well within the JLC Family. If Jazz and Laurent recently announced that they are preparing to welcome their third child, a new scandal has just broken out. It’s been a few days that Jazz, the 29-year-old mother of a family, is suspected of having slept with Hicham, one of the couple’s friends, several months ago. During their antics, the latter would have made a video without the knowledge of Jazz … and now threaten the young woman to swing this video if she does not pay him.

Several bloggers therefore ensure that Jazz would have paid, behind her husband’s back, large sums of money to this named Hicham, for fear that this sextape would be revealed in broad daylight. Very quickly, Laurent took the floor to ensure that this story is false, but compromising audio messages which have just leaked, undermine his testimony.

If he seems to support his wife in this ordeal, Laurent is indeed more angry than ever in these audios and violently insults his dear and tender: “Me Laurent, they call me to sell me the video? Well I’m going to broadcast it myself and I’ll say everything! She wants to make it seem like she was forced by Hicham … but in the video she is screaming, that big bitch. She’s a bitch like all the other women. This woman carried my children but she made the bitch, she came, she screams “ the father yells in the audio message that would have been sent to a friend of his before leaking onto the web.





Faced with this new twist, Laurent hastened to speak to calm things down. The young man explains having insulted his wife immediately with anger after seeing a “fake video”. Upon discovering that it is not his wife on the video, he would have apologized to her and everything would be back to normal. He then assured that all is going well with his couple and that they are wisely awaiting the arrival of their third child … Internet users, on the other hand, are not convinced by Laurent’s explanations and are convinced that the couple is trying to hide a huge scandal.

Eleanor de la Fontaine