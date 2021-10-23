this little girl who turns her daily life upside down

Three years since she had disappeared from the radar, but this Friday, October 22, Zaz returns with her fifth album, Isa. A title in reference to her real first name, Isabelle, which she signs with Reyn, pianist and music composer. A new record where we find the singer who made herself known with her adventurous airs, under a completely different face. In a confessional interview with the Parisian, she reveals herself as never before, in particular on the long months of confinement which allowed her to take stock of herself: “Before confinement, I decided to stop. Not just three weeks to go on vacation, but three years. I wanted to take care of myself, of Isa ”.

No more cigarettes, alcohol, meat and coffee… and make way for love. The Covid crisis will have had at least one advantage for the 41-year-old artist, since it will have allowed him to meet the one who now shares his life: “In addition, I had met someone and I wanted to build a relationship. Bring in a man, bring in love, I who had everything well padlocked … Me, in love, I have always been a kiss, a slap. I give everything, but if you disappoint me I close everything, ”she confided to our colleague from the Parisian.





The one who had sworn that she would keep her heart closed for eternity opened it to a new companion. The promise of a life for two? Not quite, because it turns out that the lucky one is also a dad: “And there is also this little girl who upsets (…)

