    Thomas Vergara tackled by Nabilla's ex, Sofiane Tadjine

    Entertainment


    Little Milann Vergara has just celebrated his two birthday! For the occasion, Nabilla Vergara organized a grandiose party to which friends and family were invited. During the birthday party, Thomas Vergara, Nabilla’s husband was filmed criticizing once again the song “Dingue de toi”, written by Sofiane Tadjine at the time he was dating the pretty brunette.

    He said what ? It does not articulate. I do not understand. Looks like Matt Houston “ launched Thomas Vergara who cannot bear to hear this serenade which had made the buzz a few years ago. Present during this evening, Maeva Ghennam did not fail to add a layer: “Thomas is a billion times more beautiful than Sofiane.”. And Thomas to answer: “It’s unmatched. He looks like a FIFA player who hasn’t been modeled.”


    Tired of being criticized again by her ex’s husband, Sofiane Tadjine broke the silence. The singer didn’t hesitate to poke fun at the couple’s past, saying: “Despite the millions in his account and incidentally the stitches, he got stuck on that. We all know that she will always love her piece. A gift is a gift. Uncle is generous and will remain at the origin. of the phenomenon whatever one says about it. “

    As a reminder, in 2014, Nabilla stabbed Thomas Vergara during a violent argument. Indicted following this altercation, the young woman was sentenced to prison and was thus imprisoned.

    Eleanor de la Fontaine


