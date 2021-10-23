Three gunshot wounds in Capesterre Belle-Eau

The various facts followed one another and the police were very busy last night, Friday October 22, in Capesterre Belle-Eau. Three people were injured by firearms.

It was a very agitated night which took place last night, Friday October 22, at Capesterre Belle-Eau between 10:30 p.m. and 1:30 a.m.

Man injured in the leg by gunshot

At 10:45 p.m. last night, police officers from Capesterre Belle-Eau were called in for a man in his thirties who had been wounded by a gun. He allegedly received a shot which hit him in the leg. He was then taken care of by the firefighters and taken to the CHU for treatment. The facts took place in the Les Flamboyants sector.

Mother injured at home

Also last night, around 11:15 p.m., the officials were again approached by the firefighters for a woman in her fifties, injured by a gun at her home. Indeed, the victim heard noise coming from outside his house. It was when he opened his curtain that several gunshots rang out in his direction. This mother of a family was hit in the head and hand by lead shot. She was taken care of by the firefighters and taken to the Pointe-à-Pitre University Hospital for treatment. The facts took place in the Cheese sector in Capesterre Belle-Eau.





A man in his twenties with a vital prognosis

Then a little later around 1:20 am, the police officers of Capesterre Belle-Eau were, once again, required for a man in his twenties, wounded by a gun in the Cayenne sector. He was hit in the back by a gunfire impact. Its vital prognosis is probably engaged. During this case, the officials, who arrived at the scene, heard the gunshots and saw armed individuals flee after a foot race. The latter then left them company in the dark alleys. Reinforcements from the Pointe-à-Pitre central police station were sent to the scene as well as the staff of the anti-crime brigade. An investigation was opened to identify the perpetrators. It was entrusted to the departmental security of the central police station of Pointe-à-Pitre under the direction of the prosecutor’s office of Basse-Terre.