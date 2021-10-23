three new revelations weaken Facebook

For Facebook, the trouble is flying. The largest social network on the planet was accused on Friday, October 22 of negligence in its way of dealing with the political radicalization of many users, foreign electoral interference, or even in its management of the flow of disinformation on its platform. A series of new incriminations that come from documents from whistleblower Frances Haugen, as well as from the testimony of a former employee.

Franceinfo recaps the content of three new revelations that shake the company founded by Mark Zuckerberg. This flood of controversy should not stop, moreover: a consortium of ten press organizations, from CNN to World, is preparing to publish articles based on the documents of Frances Haugen, according to the specialized site The Information (article in English).

1 Facebook allowed fake news about the US presidential poll to flourish

Basing their work on internal reports forwarded by Frances Haugen, articles from the New York Times, of Washington post or the NBC channel first pointed to the role of Facebook in the intense polarization of political life in the United States.

In early November, a few days after the American presidential election, an analyst for example informed his colleagues that 10% of political content viewed by American users of the platform were messages assuring that the vote had been rigged, according to the New York Times.

This baseless rumor, hammered out by ex-President Donald Trump, fueled the anger of many conservatives and conspirators, which culminated in the Capitol riots on January 6. Supporters of the Republican billionaire had that day invaded Congress during the certification of the victory of Democrat Joe Biden. Five people were killed during or shortly after the attack.

In the process, Facebook, like Twitter and other major platforms, banned Donald Trump and the extremist movements involved in the riots. But according to the new revelations published Friday, employees of the Californian group believe that it could have better anticipated the problem.

2 A report commissioned in 2019 by Facebook warned about user polarization

Articles published on Friday also refer to a report titled “Carol’s journey to QAnon”. Carol Smith, a “conservative mother of North Carolina”, was a fake account created by a researcher, paid by Facebook to study the platform’s role in user polarization. According to this researcher, in the summer of 2019, Carol Smith was exposed by the algorithm of the social network to a “torrent of extreme, conspiratorial and shocking content”, including groups from the QAnon movement.





Faced with this new wave of criticism, Facebook issued a statement recalling its significant investments to clean up its platforms and support the democratic process. “But the responsibility for the insurgency lies with those who broke the law and those who incited them to do so.”, declares Guy Rosen, a vice-president of the group responsible for civic integrity.

3 Official mocked controversy over Russian interference in 2016 campaign

A new whistleblower has also emerged, according to an article in Washington post appeared on Friday. A former member of the civic integrity team, he gave a statement to the US stock market authority on October 13, accusing Facebook of putting profits before human issues.

In this document, the former employee recounts in particular comments made in 2017, when the company was deciding the best way to manage the controversy related to Russia’s interference in the 2016 US presidential election, via its platform.

“It will be a flash in the pan. The elected officials will moan. And in a few weeks, they will be moved on. In the meantime, we are printing money in the basement and everything is fine”, would then have said Tucker Bounds, a member of the communication team of Facebook.

According to the Washington post, the second whistleblower assures in his testimony that Facebook managers regularly undermined efforts to fight disinformation and hate speech for fear of angering Donald Trump and his allies, and so as not to risk losing the attention of users, essential to its profits.