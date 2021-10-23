Top 14 – 8th day: discover the compositions of Stade Toulousain and Castres Olympique for the derby

the essential

The two clubs announced their respective starting XVs this Friday, October 22.

We know the forces involved for the derby scheduled for Saturday 23 October (9 p.m.) at the Ernest-Wallon stadium in Toulouse, between the Stade Toulousain and Castres. The two clubs announced this Friday, October 22 at the end of the afternoon the composition of the starting XV.

Side “Red and Black”, tenure of Peato Mauvaka as hooker, Julien Marchand takes place on the bench. Second line composed of the Arnold brothers. In the third row, presence of the former Castresian Anthony Jelonch, supported by Antoine Miquel and François Cros.





Antoine Dupont and Romain Ntamack are once again pivotal partners, Dupont is captain.

On the three-quarter side, Médard and Lebel hold the wings; while Ahki and Tauzin are in the center. Thomas Ramos will occupy the position of full back.

On the CO side, we find Barlot and Hounkpatin in particular on the front line (called in Blue this week). The hinge is composed of Rory Kockott associated with Benjamin Urdapilleta.

On the back lines, the presence of Nakosi and Palis on the wings, Combezou and Botitu in the center, and Dumora at the back.