Toulon, Lyon, Pau, Brive … The latest information on the transfer market

After having succeeded in extending Killian Geraci and Xavier Mignot, the LOU hopes to convince Baptiste Couilloud to stay on the banks of the Rhône. (© Icon Sport)

Toulon. Duncan Paia’aua locked

Friday October 22, Toulon formalized the contract extension of its center Duncan Paia’aua for three additional seasons. The Australian International Center (26 years old; 1 selection) is now linked to the RCT until 2025. Arrived from the Queensland Reds in 2019, he has established himself as an essential link in the Var three-quarter line in the space of two seasons. “Used 83% of the time as a first or second center, Duncan Paia’aua also has experience at the back and at the opening half position,” adds the RCT website.



” He is a manager of the team. It imposes itself by its technique and its versatility. He is a player who is part of the club’s project, he is exemplary on and off the pitch. His good season earned him a call to the Wallabies squad this summer. His long-term commitment proves his attachment to the Rouge et Noir jersey and his perfect integration into the club ”, explains Patrice Collazo, the general manager of Toulon.

Lyon. Xavier Mignot extends …

After the second international line Killian Geraci (22 years old; 4 caps), Lyon announced the extension of another international. This is the winger Xavier Mignot (27 years old; 1 selection) which has continued for three seasons, that is until June 2025.

Trained at CS Bourgoin-Jallieu, the Isérois has fully contributed to the growth of LOU, since his arrival on the banks of the Rhône in 2017, from Grenoble (Pro D2). Xavier Mignot, it’s over 60 games under the Lyon colors and 21 trials entered.

… Baptiste Couilloud should imitate him

the LOU Rugby thus demonstrates all its desire to retain its executives. In the wake of Geraci and Mignot, it is the international scrum half Baptiste Couilloud (24 years old; 8 selections) who should come back to Lyon, according to RMC Sport. At the end of his contract in June 2021, he is in advanced discussions with his Lyon leaders to extend his adventure at LOU. The file should be closed quickly.

Holder during the three tests of the Blues in Australia last summer, Baptiste Couilloud was again summoned by the coach of the XV of France, Fabien Galthié, in the list of 42 players preparing for the November tour.





Pau. Siegfried Fisi’ihoi back up

This Thursday, October 21, the Section Paloise disclosed the contract extension of his left pillar Siegfried Fisi’ihoi until 2024. Arrived in Béarn in December 2019, after having played in the World Cup in Japan, the Tongan international (34 years old; 13 caps) quickly established himself as one of the sure values ​​of the Green pack and White, chaining the meetings without ever disappointing (38 match sheets).

✍️ 𝙿𝚛𝚘𝚕𝚘𝚗𝚐𝚊𝚝𝚒𝚘𝚗 📝 Our pillar 𝐒𝐢𝐞𝐠𝐟𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐝 𝐅𝐢𝐬𝐢’𝐢𝐡𝐨𝐢 will wear the Green and White jersey until 2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣4️⃣ 👉 https://t.co/qYo17Mba41#HonhaSection #GreenTeamSection pic.twitter.com/tmIuME48FM – SectionPaloise (@SectionPaloise) October 21, 2021

“By virtue of his experience and his level of performance, Siegfried is a true framework of our forwards. Our young and bubbly team needs players of its caliber to grow and perform collectively. I can only be delighted with the choice of Ziggy which reflects a strong attachment to the club and to the territory, ”said the manager of Pau, Sébastien Piqueronies.

Brive. Lucas Paulos extended

Thursday, October 21, 2021, Brive formalized the contract extension of its second Argentinian line Lucas Paulos (24 years old) for two additional seasons, ie until 2024. Arrived in Corrèze in December 2020, from the Argentinian franchise of Jaguares (Super Rugby), he quickly adapted to the requirements of the Top 14 and was aligned 11 times for 8 starts. Became JIFF in the offseason, he missed the start of the season CAB before returning to Toulon on October 9th.

+ 2⃣ seasons 🖊️ Argentina international 🇦🇷 Lucas Paulos will be Brivist until 2024 ⚫️⚪️ #WEARECAB 🔎 https://t.co/gMKtKiuz5A pic.twitter.com/9MsHljTG7C – CABCLRUGBY (@CABCLRUGBY) October 21, 2021

“Lucas is a powerful player who works very hard. It has an impressive ability to move. He is able to advance with the ball in his hands and be very aggressive in defense. It will help build a formidable Brivist second line for the future, ”said the Irish manager of the Coujou workforce. Jeremy davidson.

