    two demonstrators against the health pass placed in police custody

    Two people who participated in a demonstration against the health pass in Guadeloupe, including a union leader, were arrested and placed in police custody for several hours, we learned from the prosecution confirming information from local media.

    UTS-UGTG Secretary General Claudine Maraton and another protester were arrested “For rebellion” during a demonstration in front of the CHBT (Editor’s note: Center hospitalier de Basse-Terre), told AFP Xavier Sicot, public prosecutor of Basse-Terre. Police custody was lifted around 4 p.m. and the prosecution “Requested the transmission of the procedure for examination”, according to the same source.

    These arrests took place in a tense social context in Guadeloupe, against the backdrop of demonstrations against the health past and the vaccination obligation. In recent days, several health establishments in Grande and Basse-Terre have suffered blockages as part of union demands. A strengthening of the movement is envisaged by Monday, announce the unions.

    Amanda

