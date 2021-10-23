two demonstrators against the health pass placed in police custody

Two people who participated in a demonstration against the health pass in Guadeloupe, including a union leader, were arrested and placed in police custody for several hours, we learned from the prosecution confirming information from local media.

Read alsoGuadeloupe: the CHU unable to enforce the vaccination obligation





UTS-UGTG Secretary General Claudine Maraton and another protester were arrested “For rebellion” during a demonstration in front of the CHBT (Editor’s note: Center hospitalier de Basse-Terre), told AFP Xavier Sicot, public prosecutor of Basse-Terre. Police custody was lifted around 4 p.m. and the prosecution “Requested the transmission of the procedure for examination”, according to the same source.

These arrests took place in a tense social context in Guadeloupe, against the backdrop of demonstrations against the health past and the vaccination obligation. In recent days, several health establishments in Grande and Basse-Terre have suffered blockages as part of union demands. A strengthening of the movement is envisaged by Monday, announce the unions.

To see also – Who are the anti-sanitary pass?