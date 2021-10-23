two demonstrators taken into custody “for rebellion”

In Guadeloupe, several demonstrations took place around the archipelago’s hospitals.

Tension is mounting in Guadeloupe, where opposition to the health pass and compulsory vaccination for caregivers remains strong. On Friday, on the sidelines of a demonstration against the health pass, two people were arrested and taken into custody for several hours, local media said.

Among these two people was Claudine Maraton, general secretary of the Union of health workers, trade union section of the General Union of Workers of Guadeloupe (UTS-UGTG). The two demonstrators were arrested “for rebellion” during a demonstration in front of the Basse-Terre Hospital Center (CHBT), Xavier Sicot, public prosecutor of Basse-Terre, told AFP.





Friday afternoon, the police intervened to unlock access to the CHBT where the UTS-UGTG has installed a picket line for several days as part of the fight against the vaccination obligation of caregivers and the health pass.

The custody of the two demonstrators was lifted around 4 pm and the prosecution “requested the transmission of the procedure for examination”, also told AFP Xavier Sicot.

Blockades and union demands

In recent days, several health establishments in Guadeloupe have suffered blockages as part of union demands. A strengthening of the movement is envisaged by Monday, the unions have already announced.

On Wednesday evening, during the weekly press briefing on the evolution of the epidemic, the regional health agency announced that the suspension of nearly 600 caregivers who refuse the vaccination obligation “was in progress”.

For the category of private caregivers, “672 letters of formal notice” were sent, and “200 regulations were made”. At present, “55 suspensions” have been pronounced, specified the director general of the ARS, Valérie Denux. “In health establishments, 673 letters were sent, and” about 500 suspensions are in progress on all establishments “, she also announced.” We are working in three groups, (… ) to avoid destabilizing “the care business,” said Valérie Denux.