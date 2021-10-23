two people at the heart of the investigation

The gunsmith and the assistant director of the film are today at the center of the investigation into the death of Halyna Hutchins, killed by a shot by Alec Baldwin during a filming of a western.

The investigation into the death of a director of photography in the United States, killed by a shot by Alec Baldwin during the filming of a western, continued on Saturday with increased attention paid to two people: the gunsmith and the assistant director of the film.

The first, Hannah Gutierrez Reed, 24, according to a preliminary investigation report quoted by the press, prepared the weapon with which the actor fired Thursday in the direction of Halyna Hutchins, 42, who then died of her injuries. The second, Dave Halls, 31, handed the gun to Alec Baldwin during a rehearsal for a scene in the film, informing him that it was “cold”, that is, not loaded with a real bullet in cinematic lingo.

No prosecution at this stage

Dave Halls “didn’t know the gun was loaded with live ammunition,” said Agent Joel Cano of the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office in New Mexico.





Neither are currently subject to prosecution, a spokesperson for the sheriff confirmed on Friday. Prosecutor Mary Carmack-Altwies also said in a statement Friday “not to know” at this stage of the investigation if “prosecution would be initiated”.

Tensions on the set

A phone call, made by a woman member of the film crew to the emergency number of the emergency services (911), also seems to confirm the existence of tensions at the filming site. Six members of the film’s technical team had left the set, according to the Los Angeles Times, several hours before the drama to protest their working conditions.

Asked by the operator of 911 on the presence of live bullets in the weapon, this unidentified woman replied, according to the recording made public: “I can not tell you … And this bastard assistant director who yelled at me at lunch, (…) he’s supposed to check the guns, he’s responsible for what happens on the “film set.”

Hannah Gutierrez Reed, who has not spoken publicly since the drama, was interviewed in a podcast in early September. Asked about a previous western, “The Old Way” with Nicolas Cage, she confided to having hesitated to work on the film, not being “sure to be ready” but that the shooting was then “very good. pass”.