UEFA works with CONMEBOL to integrate Brazil and Argentina

Since the organization of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar in the middle of the season (the competition will take place from November 21 to December 18 next year), FIFA has turned its back on the world. The world football body now does not only have friends and it seems to have even fewer in recent months. Because it has been pushing for a few weeks to set up a World Cup every two years, when the schedule is already busy. Many football players had already complained about the overload of matches …

While it also thought it was counting on UEFA, FIFA has seen the European body move away for several days. And for good reason, the latter does not want a World Cup every two years, and therefore seeks a solution to counter-attack. And behind the scenes, UEFA leaders seem to have found the right solution. This week, the Italian daily The Gazzetta dello Sport explained that the European Union of Football Associations was working with CONMEBOL, the South American body. And a project could see the light of day.





More tasty matches during the breaks

As the Brazilian media explains UOL, UEFA would like to integrate South American countries, which struggle to find quality friendly matches during international breaks, into its Nations League, won by the Blues a few days ago, in the years to come. And of course, the two main target countries are Brazil and Argentina to bring much more competition to European nations. The South American body would not be against this project, and a system is already distinguished for future confrontations.

Always according to the information ofUOL, the final tournament could be made up of the top four from the Nations League or the last Euro, and the top four from the last Copa América. For the moment, the project is only in its beginning but all is good today to counter FIFA and its idea of ​​a biennial World Cup. And when we know that a match between the last winner of the Copa America, Argentina, and that of the Euro, Italy, will be played next June, we say to ourselves that anything is possible.