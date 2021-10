Update on recommendations changes in Paris: Ubisoft, Hermès, Kering …

Deutsche Bank raises its price target on Hermès to 1,260 euros against 880 euros; Bryan Garnier raises his price target to 1,090 euros against 1,050 euros. (Photo credit: Unsplash – Chi Lok Tsang)

October 22 (Reuters) – Main changes in recommendations and / or course targets recorded Friday in Paris:





* UBISOFT UBIP.PA – Jefferies raises its recommendation to “buy” against “keep” and lowers its target price to 60 euros against 61 euros.

* HERMÈS HRMS.PA – Deutsche Bank raises its price target to 1,260 euros against 880 euros; Bryan Garnier raises his price target to 1,090 euros against 1,050 euros.

* KERING PRTP.PA – Citigroup lowers its price target to 846 euros against 908 euros; Jefferies lowers its target price to 740 euros against 750 euros.

* PERNOD RICARD PERP.PA – Jefferies raises its price target to 230 euros against 225 euros; Citigroup raises its price target to 205 euros against 200 euros; Berenberg raises its price target to 214 euros against 206 euros; Bernstein raises his target price to 200 euros against 196 euros; Bryan Garnier raises his target price to 206 euros against 200 euros; UBS raises its price target to 196 euros against 183 euros.

* SOITEC SOIT.PA – Berenberg raises its price target to 250 euros against 221 euros.

(Gdansk editorial staff)