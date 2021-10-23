Vacation Route: These Tips That Will Save You Fuel

TIPS – A few simple tips can reduce fuel consumption. Here are a few.

The prices at the pump keep on skyrocketing and for those who drive regularly, the impact on the wallet is becoming more and more burning. But simple actions can reduce fuel consumption on a daily basis. At the time of the big departures of the All Saints holidays, find below and in the video of the TF1 newscast at the top of this article some tips.

First of all, do not overload your vehicle: the heavier it is, the more it consumes. Wilfried, who has to travel 900 kilometers to reach the south, explains to TF1 to have taken with his family “the minimum possible business“for their one-week stay:”Like that, it saves kilos at the level of the vehicleAnother solution to reduce the weight of this one: do only half-full. By driving like this, it is possible to lighten your car by about twenty kilos.

When driving, it is advisable to favor regular driving. It is necessary to avoid sudden acceleration and braking. “Instead of braking, you have to let go of the accelerator earlier so as not to brake hard at the last moment. When you restart, you will try to accelerate earlier, but less hard”, explains a driving school instructor from the Paris region. Another advice from the expert: as soon as you are stationary or immobilized for a little while, switch off the engine unless it is cold. To reduce fuel consumption on the highway, it is better to lower the speed a little bit: the ideal speed is between 1,500 and 2,000 revolutions per minute.

Less resistance with properly inflated tires

Especially before long journeys but it should be done regularly, also remember to check the tire pressure. If they are properly inflated, there will be less resistance. Fuel consumption can thus be reduced by 2%.

Last recommendation, regularly maintain your vehicle. The simple act of changing the oil and air filters can save you fuel: when they are clogged, the engine will not breathe properly, resulting in overconsumption. “Most customers go on vacation without even coming to the garage to do an inventory or a few basic checks, and that’s where they often consume more”, underlines a mechanic in the report of TF11. Taken together, all these small gestures can make a difference.

